Two killed in head-on crash in San Juan County

Sep 14, 2023, 7:58 AM

(Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — Two people are dead following a head-on crash in southeastern Utah.

The Utah Highway Patrol said a white Ford Taurus was heading north on U.S. Highway 191, approximately 20 miles north of Monticello, while a blue Nissan Sentra was heading south in the same area before 1 a.m.

Troopers said one of the cars crossed over the center line, and the two struck each other head-on. A southbound Penske moving truck then drove into the area and struck the Nissan.

The driver of the Ford, an 83-year-old man, and the driver of the Nissan, a 59-year-old woman, both died in the crash. The driver of the Penske truck was not injured.

Investigators are working to determine which car crossed the center line before the crash. U.S. 191 was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation.

