On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Utah State Aggies At Air Force Falcons

Sep 14, 2023, 9:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies defense has a short week to get ready for its third completely different offensive scheme a road matchup against Air Force.

USU will take on the Air Force Falcons on Friday, September 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

RELATED: Utah State Releases Week Three Depth Chart Versus Air Force Falcons

“Really proud of how the guys responded over last week,” Anderson stated. “I thought the guys were mature in the process of preparation. We had good practices and the energy level was phenomenal coming out. That’s one of those (games) where everybody enjoyed it.”

RELATED: Offensive Success Starts Up Front As Utah State Prepares For Air Force

78 points was the fourth-most in program history and the most since 1919 when they beat Idaho State 136-0. The Aggies 51 first-half points are the second most in school history and their 44 second-quarter points are the most scored in any single quarter. USU finished with 380 rushing yards, the 19th-most in school history.

Utah State leads the nation with 7.6 yards per rush and are sixth in the country, averaging 248 rushing yards per game this season.

RELATED: Aggies Confident As Utah State Looks Forward To Road Test Against Air Force

Utah State has a 7-3 record in Mountain West openers, including a 4-1 record on the road. This game marks the sixth time the Aggies will open conference play against Air Force since joining the Mountain West in 2013. USU is 4-1 in conference openers against the Falcons and 5-5 since joining the conference.

RELATED STORIES

Utah State Aggies vs. Air Force Falcons

Friday, September 15 – Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs, CO

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

• Analyst: Kevin White

• Online: KSL Sports Zone

RELATED: Utah State Scores Program Record 44 Second Quarter Points

T.V. – CBS Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Alex Del Barrio

• Analyst: Robert Turbin

• Reporter: Emily Proud

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

• DISH: Ch. 158

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State opens its Mountain West schedule against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, September 15. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT). USU defeated Air Force 34-27 last year at Maverik Stadium. the Falcons hold a 6-5 advantage in the all-time series.

USU football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 12 BYU Women’s Volleyball Defeats Utah In Front Of Record Crowd

BYU took down rival Utah in front of a historic crowd.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Will Start Freshman RB LJ Martin Against Arkansas

BYU is making a change at running back.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU OL Brady Christensen Out For Season With Bicep Injury

The Carolina Panthers placed former BYU offensive lineman Brady Christensen on the injured reserve with a bicep injury.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Handling Adversity Gives Utah State Chance To Get Better

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson has been pleased with his team's progress as they open conference play against Air Force.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Steve Smith Sr. Refers To Utah Football As ‘Gremlins’ At Night

Former Utah football star Steve Smith Sr. had a funny take on what happens in SLC when the sun goes down referring to the Utes as "Gremlins".

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Board Approves Player Participation Policy To Address Rest

The NBA Board of Governors approved a new policy Wednesday designed to improve player participation throughout upcoming regular seasons.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

How To Watch Utah State Aggies At Air Force Falcons