How To Watch Utah State Aggies At Air Force Falcons

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies defense has a short week to get ready for its third completely different offensive scheme a road matchup against Air Force.

USU will take on the Air Force Falcons on Friday, September 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

“Really proud of how the guys responded over last week,” Anderson stated. “I thought the guys were mature in the process of preparation. We had good practices and the energy level was phenomenal coming out. That’s one of those (games) where everybody enjoyed it.”

78 points was the fourth-most in program history and the most since 1919 when they beat Idaho State 136-0. The Aggies 51 first-half points are the second most in school history and their 44 second-quarter points are the most scored in any single quarter. USU finished with 380 rushing yards, the 19th-most in school history.

Utah State leads the nation with 7.6 yards per rush and are sixth in the country, averaging 248 rushing yards per game this season.

Utah State has a 7-3 record in Mountain West openers, including a 4-1 record on the road. This game marks the sixth time the Aggies will open conference play against Air Force since joining the Mountain West in 2013. USU is 4-1 in conference openers against the Falcons and 5-5 since joining the conference.

Utah State Aggies vs. Air Force Falcons

Friday, September 15 – Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs, CO

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

• Analyst: Kevin White

• Online: KSL Sports Zone

T.V. – CBS Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Alex Del Barrio

• Analyst: Robert Turbin

• Reporter: Emily Proud

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

• DISH: Ch. 158

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State opens its Mountain West schedule against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, September 15. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT). USU defeated Air Force 34-27 last year at Maverik Stadium. the Falcons hold a 6-5 advantage in the all-time series.

USU football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

