BYU Football Injury Report Entering Road Clash With Arkansas

PROVO, Utah – The latest injury report tidbits for BYU football as they gear up for its first road game at Arkansas.

BYU is relatively healthy heading into the matchup between 2-0 teams. But there is one notable injury that everyone is monitoring before the Cougars travel down to SEC Country.

Kody Epps experienced a “little setback” this week

After BYU’s win over Southern Utah last week, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake felt good about the possibility of wide receiver Kody Epps being back this week. Epps is dealing with a nagging hamstring injury that has sidelined him since fall camp.

The optimism for Epps’ debut took a bit of a hit this week in practice. His status remains up in the air.

“He’s practiced a little bit yesterday and today. Had a little setback [in practice], and I don’t know if he’s going to be ready,” said BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. “But he did a little bit today. It would be great to get him back if we ever do. But not sure yet.”

Last week, Roderick put Epps under a “day-to-day” classification with his injury.

Talan Alfrey: “Couple of weeks out”

According to BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill, injured safety Talan Alfrey remains a “couple of weeks out” from a potential return. After Micah Harper went down with a season-ending injury, Alfrey was expected to be the starter at strong safety.

Jay Hill said injured #BYU safety Talan Alfrey is “still a few weeks away” from returning to play.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 13, 2023

In replace of Alfrey has been walk-on Ethan Slade. Last week, Slade had seven tackles against SUU.

No changes on the offensive line

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said he plans to roll with the same five on his offensive line this Saturday night against Arkansas. That’s notable as it means offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia will be good to go.

The preseason All-Big 12 tackle was in and out of the game against Southern Utah. At one point, he was in the medical tent getting examined by trainers. Shortly after, he returned to action.

Logan Lutui is expected to be available

BYU defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga told the Deseret News that former Weber State transfer Logan Lutui is expected to be available on Saturday. It will be the first game that Lutui suits up this season.

Last year, Lutui started in one game at defensive end. Lutui was dealing with an undisclosed injury that he suffered in fall camp.

BYU’s top defensive ends include Tyler Batty, Isaiah Bagnah, and Blake Mangelson.

BYU vs. Arkansas

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at Noon

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Follow @Mitch_Harper