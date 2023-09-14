Utah Football V. Weber State Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Biggest Storylines
Sep 14, 2023, 11:28 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive fan guide for Utah Football’s game against in-state opponent Weber State Wildcats.
Information on parking, tailgating, what to wear, and more is found below.
Utah Football Fan Guide
Parking For Utah vs. Weber State
A full campus-wide parking map can be found here.
Utah Football Tailgate Information
There are three locations on campus where there will be tailgating. The Guardsman Lot, the East Lot, and Grass Spaces.
Fans can also enjoy food, music, and more outside Gate L on 500 South before the game.
Visit Utah Tickets to get in on the pregame fun for future home games.
What To Wear To Utah vs. Weber State
There is no color theme for fans this week like there was against the Florida Gators.
Utah Football will ask fans to stripe the stadium for the game against UCLA. You can’t go wrong with red if you’re going to watch Utah host Weber State.
How To Watch Utah Football vs. Weber State Football
The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.
Streaming and audio options include Fubo, the Pac-12 Now App, and KSLSports.com.
RELATED: How To Watch Utah Football V. Weber State Wildcats
Nate Johnson Takes Over As Backup Quarterback For Utah Football
It should come as no surprise that redshirt freshman Nate Johnson has been elevated to QB2 for Utah football after pulling some late-game heroics to secure the win for the Utes against Baylor.
The Utes have been stuck in a bit of a limbo in regard to the backup position behind starter Cam Rising while he finishes up recovering from a torn ACL. However, it appears Johnson’s recent performance against the Bears has given Utah the clarity they need.
Moving forward, Johnson will be the backup and presumably the starter (at least for this week) till Rising is back and ready to take the reins.
Utah Football Stands Pat In AP Top 25 After Comeback Win Over Baylor
Utah football remains where they were placed a week ago in the AP Top 25 after a comeback win over the Baylor Bears in Waco.
The Utes had a “gut check” game in their first road competition of the 2023 football season falling behind the Bears 13-3 in the 3rd quarter. However, some late game heroics from redshirt freshman backup quarterback Nate Johnson helped secure a 20-13 win for Utah.
While not the cleanest or prettiest win ever for the Utes, it saved their current spot in the AP Top 25 for the second week in a row of the fledgling 2023 college football season.
