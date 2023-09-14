On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football V. Weber State Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Biggest Storylines

Sep 14, 2023, 11:28 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

 SALT LAKE CITY – Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive fan guide for Utah Football’s game against in-state opponent Weber State Wildcats.

Information on parking, tailgating, what to wear, and more is found below.

Utah Football Fan Guide

Parking For Utah vs. Weber State

A full campus-wide parking map can be found here.

Utah Football Tailgate Information

There are three locations on campus where there will be tailgating. The Guardsman Lot, the East Lot, and Grass Spaces.

Fans can also enjoy food, music, and more outside Gate L on 500 South before the game.

Visit Utah Tickets to get in on the pregame fun for future home games.

What To Wear To Utah vs. Weber State

There is no color theme for fans this week like there was against the Florida Gators.

Utah Football will ask fans to stripe the stadium for the game against UCLA. You can’t go wrong with red if you’re going to watch Utah host Weber State.

How To Watch Utah Football vs. Weber State Football

The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

Streaming and audio options include Fubo, the Pac-12 Now App, and KSLSports.com.

RELATED: How To Watch Utah Football V. Weber State Wildcats

Nate Johnson Takes Over As Backup Quarterback For Utah Football

It should come as no surprise that redshirt freshman Nate Johnson has been elevated to QB2 for Utah football after pulling some late-game heroics to secure the win for the Utes against Baylor.

The Utes have been stuck in a bit of a limbo in regard to the backup position behind starter Cam Rising while he finishes up recovering from a torn ACL. However, it appears Johnson’s recent performance against the Bears has given Utah the clarity they need.

Moving forward, Johnson will be the backup and presumably the starter (at least for this week) till Rising is back and ready to take the reins.

Utah Football Stands Pat In AP Top 25 After Comeback Win Over Baylor

Utah football remains where they were placed a week ago in the AP Top 25 after a comeback win over the Baylor Bears in Waco.

The Utes had a “gut check” game in their first road competition of the 2023 football season falling behind the Bears 13-3 in the 3rd quarter. However, some late game heroics from redshirt freshman backup quarterback Nate Johnson helped secure a 20-13 win for Utah.

While not the cleanest or prettiest win ever for the Utes, it saved their current spot in the AP Top 25 for the second week in a row of the fledgling 2023 college football season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Utah Football Fan Guide? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 6

Week six streaming schedule for the 2023 high school football season on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Basketball Releases Schedule For Upcoming 2023 Season

College basketball is ramping up for the 2023 season. The Utah basketball team released its conference and non-conference schedule.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Judge Rules For Oregon State And Washington State, Says Departing Pac-12 Schools Can’t Hold Meeting

A judge granted a request by OSU and WSU for a temporary restraining order to prevent departing Pac-12 members from meeting.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #28 Jeff Malone

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 28 is guard Jeff Malone.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lululemon Launches Jordan Clarkson Clothing Line

Lululemon has officially launched the Jordan Clarkson Collection, a line of clothing co-created by the Utah Jazz guard.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Week 6 High School Football Picks

Week 6 of the high school football season is nearly here and we get ready for the jam-packed Friday with KSL Sports Rewind's picks.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Utah Football V. Weber State Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Biggest Storylines