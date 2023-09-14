Lululemon Launches Jordan Clarkson Clothing Line

SALT LAKE CITY – Lululemon has officially launched the Jordan Clarkson Collection, a clothing line co-created by the Utah Jazz guard.

Clarkson was first named an ambassador for Lululemon in October of 2021, now two years later, he’s got his own collection of clothing items with the athletic apparel retailer.

The former Sixth Man of the Year award winner was the brand’s first NBA’s ambassador.

“When wearing this collection, I want people to feel love in themselves,” Clarkson is quoted on the company’s website. “Being comfortable wearing it, knowing that you’ve got something fly on, knowing that lululemon is doing something different.”

“As you get older, they say you get wiser. I feel like that’s actually happened to me.” We spent a day with @lululemon ambassador @JordanClarksons to get to know what’s important to chillest hooper in the game. ➡️ https://t.co/pXaArYh3Oy pic.twitter.com/JZwL5vDPuT — LeagueFits (@leaguefits) September 12, 2023

Jordan Clarkson Collection By Lululemon

Clarkson’s collection features a series of long sleeve t-shirts, track pants, shorts, jackets, and tank tops.

Prices range between $88 for the tank top to $198 for Clarkson’s track jacket.

The Jazzman is well-known for his love of fashion. The guard has participated in the top fashion events across the world including New York Fashion Week and regularly makes headlines for his outfits before and after Jazz games.

About Lululemon

Lululemon was founded in Vancouver, Canada in 1998 by Chip Wilson. The company was created as “a yoga-inspired, technical athletic apparel company for women and men.”

