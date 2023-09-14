On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Lululemon Launches Jordan Clarkson Clothing Line

Sep 14, 2023, 11:29 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Lululemon has officially launched the Jordan Clarkson Collection, a clothing line co-created by the Utah Jazz guard.

Clarkson was first named an ambassador for Lululemon in October of 2021, now two years later, he’s got his own collection of clothing items with the athletic apparel retailer.

The former Sixth Man of the Year award winner was the brand’s first NBA’s ambassador.

“When wearing this collection, I want people to feel love in themselves,” Clarkson is quoted on the company’s website. “Being comfortable wearing it, knowing that you’ve got something fly on, knowing that lululemon is doing something different.”

Jordan Clarkson Collection By Lululemon

Clarkson’s collection features a series of long sleeve t-shirts, track pants, shorts, jackets, and tank tops.

Prices range between $88 for the tank top to $198 for Clarkson’s track jacket.

The Jazzman is well-known for his love of fashion. The guard has participated in the top fashion events across the world including New York Fashion Week and regularly makes headlines for his outfits before and after Jazz games.

About Lululemon

Lululemon was founded in Vancouver, Canada in 1998 by Chip Wilson. The company was created as “a yoga-inspired, technical athletic apparel company for women and men.”

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 6

Week six streaming schedule for the 2023 high school football season on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Basketball Releases Schedule For Upcoming 2023 Season

College basketball is ramping up for the 2023 season. The Utah basketball team released its conference and non-conference schedule.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Judge Rules For Oregon State And Washington State, Says Departing Pac-12 Schools Can’t Hold Meeting

A judge granted a request by OSU and WSU for a temporary restraining order to prevent departing Pac-12 members from meeting.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #28 Jeff Malone

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 28 is guard Jeff Malone.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football V. Weber State Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Biggest Storylines

Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive Utah Football fan guide.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Week 6 High School Football Picks

Week 6 of the high school football season is nearly here and we get ready for the jam-packed Friday with KSL Sports Rewind's picks.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Lululemon Launches Jordan Clarkson Clothing Line