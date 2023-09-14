Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #28 Jeff Malone

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 28 is guard Jeff Malone.

Here’s a look at Jeff Malone’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 28 – Jeff Malone

Acquired by the Jazz in a three-team trade that sent Bobby Hansen and Eric Leckner to the Sacramento Kings, Malone added a significant scoring punch to a roster looking to compete for an NBA title.

After making two All-Star appearances on a struggling Washington Bullets roster, the guard immediately stepped in and relieved the scoring load on Hall of Famers John Stockton and Karl Malone.

Over three and a half seasons in Utah, Malone averaged 18.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor.



Malone, a notoriously reliable postseason player upped his averages to 19.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 30 playoff appearances with the Jazz.

Though Malone was known for his strong scoring acumen, his game was heavily based on the mid-range.

In need of a more significant three-point shooting threat, the Jazz dealt Malone along with a future first round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers 1994 for guard Jeff Hornacek and Sean Green.

The trade is viewed as one of the best in Jazz history as Horncek helped the organization capture its first two Western Conference titles in 1997 and 1998.

Malone still ranks in the top 10 all-time for the Jazz in points per game (ninth), minutes per game (sixth), and free throw percentage (second).

