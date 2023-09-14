On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #28 Jeff Malone

Sep 14, 2023, 11:43 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 28 is guard Jeff Malone.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Jeff Malone’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 28 – Jeff Malone

Acquired by the Jazz in a three-team trade that sent Bobby Hansen and Eric Leckner to the Sacramento Kings, Malone added a significant scoring punch to a roster looking to compete for an NBA title.

After making two All-Star appearances on a struggling Washington Bullets roster, the guard immediately stepped in and relieved the scoring load on Hall of Famers John Stockton and Karl Malone.

Over three and a half seasons in Utah, Malone averaged 18.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor.


Malone, a notoriously reliable postseason player upped his averages to 19.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 30 playoff appearances with the Jazz.

Though Malone was known for his strong scoring acumen, his game was heavily based on the mid-range.

In need of a more significant three-point shooting threat, the Jazz dealt Malone along with a future first round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers 1994 for guard Jeff Hornacek and Sean Green.

The trade is viewed as one of the best in Jazz history as Horncek helped the organization capture its first two Western Conference titles in 1997 and 1998.

Malone still ranks in the top 10 all-time for the Jazz in points per game (ninth), minutes per game (sixth), and free throw percentage (second).

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 6

Week six streaming schedule for the 2023 high school football season on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Basketball Releases Schedule For Upcoming 2023 Season

College basketball is ramping up for the 2023 season. The Utah basketball team released its conference and non-conference schedule.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Judge Rules For Oregon State And Washington State, Says Departing Pac-12 Schools Can’t Hold Meeting

A judge granted a request by OSU and WSU for a temporary restraining order to prevent departing Pac-12 members from meeting.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lululemon Launches Jordan Clarkson Clothing Line

Lululemon has officially launched the Jordan Clarkson Collection, a line of clothing co-created by the Utah Jazz guard.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football V. Weber State Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Biggest Storylines

Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive Utah Football fan guide.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Week 6 High School Football Picks

Week 6 of the high school football season is nearly here and we get ready for the jam-packed Friday with KSL Sports Rewind's picks.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #28 Jeff Malone