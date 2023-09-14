On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Utes Basketball Releases Schedule For Upcoming 2023 Season

Sep 14, 2023, 12:11 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – College basketball is ramping up in preparation for the 2023 season. The Utah Utes basketball team released its conference and non-conference schedule on Thursday.

Following an exhibition game against Westminster, the Utes will start their season on November 6 against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Utah will play 31 games from November to March.

The Utes will play out its non-conference schedule from November 6 to December 20. Then, Utah will face off against Pac-12 competition from December 28 to March 9.

Utah’s non-conference opponents include Wake Forest, St. Mary’s, Southern Utah, Utah Valley, and Brigham Young University.

This year, the Pac-12 schedule has been broken into weekly pairings.

Utah will face Washington and Washington State in the first week, Arizona and Arizona State in the second week, and so on.

Utah basketball finished 6th in the Pac-12 last season with a record of 17-15 (10-10 in conference play).

The Utes did their job defensively with the second best defense in the conference.

A lot of their struggles came on the other end. They scored the 4th least points with the 5th lowest field goal percentage in the Pac-12.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Utah Basketball releases schedule? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How BYU Football Has Performed Against SEC Teams

Looking back at the history of BYU football taking on SEC teams.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Will Fly Out Of Salt Lake City For Arkansas Game

Change to the travel schedule for BYU as they get set to go down to SEC Country.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 6

Week six streaming schedule for the 2023 high school football season on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Judge Rules For Oregon State And Washington State, Says Departing Pac-12 Schools Can’t Hold Meeting

A judge granted a request by OSU and WSU for a temporary restraining order to prevent departing Pac-12 members from meeting.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #28 Jeff Malone

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 28 is guard Jeff Malone.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lululemon Launches Jordan Clarkson Clothing Line

Lululemon has officially launched the Jordan Clarkson Collection, a line of clothing co-created by the Utah Jazz guard.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Utah Utes Basketball Releases Schedule For Upcoming 2023 Season