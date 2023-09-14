Utah Utes Basketball Releases Schedule For Upcoming 2023 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – College basketball is ramping up in preparation for the 2023 season. The Utah Utes basketball team released its conference and non-conference schedule on Thursday.

Following an exhibition game against Westminster, the Utes will start their season on November 6 against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Utah will play 31 games from November to March.

The Utes will play out its non-conference schedule from November 6 to December 20. Then, Utah will face off against Pac-12 competition from December 28 to March 9.

Utah’s non-conference opponents include Wake Forest, St. Mary’s, Southern Utah, Utah Valley, and Brigham Young University.

This year, the Pac-12 schedule has been broken into weekly pairings.

Utah will face Washington and Washington State in the first week, Arizona and Arizona State in the second week, and so on.

Utah basketball finished 6th in the Pac-12 last season with a record of 17-15 (10-10 in conference play).

The Utes did their job defensively with the second best defense in the conference.

A lot of their struggles came on the other end. They scored the 4th least points with the 5th lowest field goal percentage in the Pac-12.

