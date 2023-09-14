On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 6

Sep 14, 2023, 12:34 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.

High School Football

Friday, September 15 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

Game Night Live: Lehi @ American Fork

Here is more information on how to watch Lehi @ American Fork.

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Red Zone Show

Weber @ Davis

Lone Peak @ Pleasant Grove

Skyridge @ Westlake

St. Frances (MD) @ West

Bonneville @ Roy

Crimson Cliffs @ Snow Canyon (The Fan Sports Network)

Dixie @ Pine View (The Fan Sports Network)

Bear River @ Sky View (Bear River Live)

Mountain Ridge @ Corner Canyon (Charger TV)

Maple Mountain @ Wasatch (Sting TV)

Spanish Fork @ Salem Hills (Spanish Fork 17)

Juan Diego @ Morgan (Morgan Sports Network)

Highland @ Alta (Alta Hudl)

Woods Cross @ Viewmont (Viewmont Hudl)

Cyprus @ Hunter (Hunter Hudl)

Beaver @ Kanab (TeamHive.live)

South Sevier @ Delta (TeamHive.live)

Uintah @ Mountain View (TeamHive.live)

Richfield @ Juab (TeamHive.live)

North Summit @ Gunnison Valley (TeamHive.live)

Parowan @ Milford (TeamHive.live)

Millard @ Enterprise (TeamHive.live)

North Sevier @ Duchesne (TeamHive.live)

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How BYU Football Has Performed Against SEC Teams

Looking back at the history of BYU football taking on SEC teams.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Will Fly Out Of Salt Lake City For Arkansas Game

Change to the travel schedule for BYU as they get set to go down to SEC Country.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Basketball Releases Schedule For Upcoming 2023 Season

College basketball is ramping up for the 2023 season. The Utah basketball team released its conference and non-conference schedule.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Judge Rules For Oregon State And Washington State, Says Departing Pac-12 Schools Can’t Hold Meeting

A judge granted a request by OSU and WSU for a temporary restraining order to prevent departing Pac-12 members from meeting.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #28 Jeff Malone

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 28 is guard Jeff Malone.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lululemon Launches Jordan Clarkson Clothing Line

Lululemon has officially launched the Jordan Clarkson Collection, a line of clothing co-created by the Utah Jazz guard.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 6