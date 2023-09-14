Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 6
Sep 14, 2023, 12:34 PM
Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.
High School Football
Friday, September 15 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
Game Night Live: Lehi @ American Fork
Here is more information on how to watch Lehi @ American Fork.
KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Red Zone Show
Crimson Cliffs @ Snow Canyon (The Fan Sports Network)
Dixie @ Pine View (The Fan Sports Network)
Bear River @ Sky View (Bear River Live)
Mountain Ridge @ Corner Canyon (Charger TV)
Maple Mountain @ Wasatch (Sting TV)
Spanish Fork @ Salem Hills (Spanish Fork 17)
Juan Diego @ Morgan (Morgan Sports Network)
Woods Cross @ Viewmont (Viewmont Hudl)
Beaver @ Kanab (TeamHive.live)
South Sevier @ Delta (TeamHive.live)
Uintah @ Mountain View (TeamHive.live)
Richfield @ Juab (TeamHive.live)
North Summit @ Gunnison Valley (TeamHive.live)
Parowan @ Milford (TeamHive.live)
Millard @ Enterprise (TeamHive.live)
North Sevier @ Duchesne (TeamHive.live)