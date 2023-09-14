On the Site:
Cedar City police investigating double stabbing

Sep 14, 2023, 1:59 PM

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


CEDAR CITY, Utah — Cedar City police are investigating a double stabbing.

About 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report that there was a fight in the 1000 West block of Brook Street and a man may be lying in the road.

While police were responding to Brook Street, Cedar City Police Sgt. Justin Ludlow says friends of the man who was lying in the street took him and a second victim to a local hospital. Both men, in their late 20s to early 30s, had suffered stab wounds, he said. As of Thursday morning, both were “stable,” he said.

As officers were arriving in the area where the fight was reported, they spotted a vehicle leaving the scene. Police spent most of Thursday morning collecting evidence about what happened and who may have been involved. By 6 a.m., they had drawn up a search warrant that was served by the Iron County Metro SWAT team.

A man and woman were taken into custody when the warrant was served and they were still being questioned by detectives Thursday.

A motive for the stabbings was not immediately known.

