On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Family of killed bicyclist in Saratoga Springs pleads with drivers to be cautious

Sep 14, 2023, 5:11 PM | Updated: 5:16 pm

Follow @bri_chavez...

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A Utah family is in mourning after a deadly crash in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday.

The family identified the victim as Marie Reynolds, 64. According to police she was hit by a semi-truck on Redwood Road near Harbor Park Way. The crash is still being investigated.

Stephen Reynolds, one of eight of Marie’s children, said his family are grieving here death.

“She built her whole life around family,” he said.

Reynolds describes his mother as a loving woman with a big heart. She had a green thumb and loved the outdoors.

He also described her as an avid cyclist.

“She always wore her helmet…and always told everybody to wear their helmets.”

Reynolds said Marie would ride about 20 miles a day, mostly on Redwood Road.

He and his family pleading with drivers to be cautious.

“Redwood road has been so dangerous. Please watch out for bikers, slow down, and don’t drive distracted.”

He’s hoping that area will become safer to prevent other tragedies like this one. “I know where she crossed, she didn’t have a cross walk or lights or anything there wasn’t even really a shoulder there on Redwood Road.”

Reynolds said he and his family don’t have any resentment towards the driver. “She was always full of love and never hate, and that’s what we’re trying to do is just be full of love and understanding.”

Marie Reynold’s leaves behind a husband of 45 years, eight children, and 23 grandchildren.

The family has set us a GoFundMe page and are asking for donations for funeral expenses.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

...

Ken Fall

Proper nutrition will help your child reach their academic peak

Make sure your kids are well fueled for those busy school days - dieticians say they need it!

18 hours ago

a woman smiling with a microphone...

Daniella Rivera

Jodi Hildebrandt’s niece reported mistreatment to police in 2010 

New police records obtained by the KSL Investigators reveal Jodi Hildebrandt’s niece reported the licensed mental health counselor to police in 2010 for mistreatment while in her care.

18 hours ago

The Hoberman Arch from the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City has been installed and signage unveiled...

Associated Press

Olympic committee gives Salt Lake official go-ahead as bidder for future Winter Games

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has officially endorsed Salt Lake City as the American bid city for an upcoming Winter Olympics.

18 hours ago

The man accused of driving a stolen vehicle and ramming a Murray police vehicle...

Cary Schwanitz

Man wanted for allegedly ramming stolen car into Murray police unit arrested in Denver

A man wanted for ramming a stolen car into a Murray police unit was arrested in the Denver area Thursday morning.

18 hours ago

Antelope Island State Park-paddle board trip into the sunset on the Great Salt Lake. (Tiffany Ames)...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

‘They’re supposed to put it all back’: How new Utah rules aim to protect Great Salt Lake’s water

A pair of Utah divisions are close to unveiling new proposed rules that will regulate how new mineral extractors will return all the Great Salt Lake water they use in operations, implementing a law that Utah legislators passed earlier this year.

18 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Investigation finds U of U gymnastics coach did not engage in ‘egregious’ abuse

An independent investigation into University of Utah women's gymnastics coach, Tom Farden "did not engage in any severe, pervasive or egregious acts of emotional or verbal abuse of student-athletes."

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Family of killed bicyclist in Saratoga Springs pleads with drivers to be cautious