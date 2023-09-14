Family of killed bicyclist in Saratoga Springs pleads with drivers to be cautious

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A Utah family is in mourning after a deadly crash in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday.

The family identified the victim as Marie Reynolds, 64. According to police she was hit by a semi-truck on Redwood Road near Harbor Park Way. The crash is still being investigated.

Stephen Reynolds, one of eight of Marie’s children, said his family are grieving here death.

“She built her whole life around family,” he said.

Reynolds describes his mother as a loving woman with a big heart. She had a green thumb and loved the outdoors.

He also described her as an avid cyclist.

“She always wore her helmet…and always told everybody to wear their helmets.”

Reynolds said Marie would ride about 20 miles a day, mostly on Redwood Road.

He and his family pleading with drivers to be cautious.

“Redwood road has been so dangerous. Please watch out for bikers, slow down, and don’t drive distracted.”

He’s hoping that area will become safer to prevent other tragedies like this one. “I know where she crossed, she didn’t have a cross walk or lights or anything there wasn’t even really a shoulder there on Redwood Road.”

Reynolds said he and his family don’t have any resentment towards the driver. “She was always full of love and never hate, and that’s what we’re trying to do is just be full of love and understanding.”

Marie Reynold’s leaves behind a husband of 45 years, eight children, and 23 grandchildren.

The family has set us a GoFundMe page and are asking for donations for funeral expenses.

