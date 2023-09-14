Eagles Elevate Former Utah WR Britain Covey For Game Against Vikings

SALT LAKE CITY – The Philadelphia Eagles have brought former Utah Utes WR Britain Covey up from the practice squad for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The week two Thursday night game will be Covey’s first time suiting up this season.

We’ve elevated WR Britain Covey and P Arryn Siposs from the practice squad for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/1JLgW4B5gs — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 14, 2023

The move comes after the Eagles cut Covey from the actual roster and put him on the practice squad on August 29.

The Eagles also brought up punter Arryn Siposs.

Eagles elevated WR Britain Covey and P Arryn Siposs from the practice squad for tonight’s game vs. the Vikings. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2023

The Eagles pulled out a 25-20 win over the New England Patriots in week one.

About Britain Covey

After a special high school career at Timpview High School in Provo, Covey played at the University of Utah from 2015-21.

During his Utah career, Covey had 132 receptions for 1,497 yards and eight touchdowns. On the ground, he added 35 carries for 201 yards.

Covey returned the ball on punt and kick returns a total of 84 times for 1,143 yards and two touchdowns.

Following the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Timpview star signed a free agent deal with the Eagles.

As a rookie during the 2022 season, Covey played in 17 regular season games. During those contests, he’s returned 33 punts for a total of 307 yards and 10 kickoffs for a total of 206 yards.

In the postseason, Covey returned two punts for a total of 35 yards in three games.

