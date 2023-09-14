Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Gives Matt Bushman, BYU Shout-Out On New Heights Podcast

SALT LAKE CITY – Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce gave a shout-out to former BYU tight end Matt Bushman and the Cougars during a recent episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

Kelce and his older brother, Jason, host the “New Heights” podcast and discuss playing in the NFL. Jason plays on the offensive line for the Philadelphia Eagles. The brothers played against each other in February’s Super Bowl LVII.

In the duo’s recap of the opening week of the 2023 season, the younger Kelce brother highlighted Bushman and his alma mater.

“On top of that, we had Matt Bushman come up from the practice squad and fill in for the third tight end role,” Travis said.

“That is a tight end name if I’ve ever heard one,” Jason exclaimed.

“Matty Bushman?” Travis replied. “Stormin’ Mormon baby. BYU product right there. Shout-out to the Cougs.”

BYU football shared a clip of the Kelce brothers’ comments with the following caption:

“Tight-end name … Wait until you find out who his father-in-law is!! much love @tkelce @JasonKelce @newheightshow,” BYU football posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bushman’s father-in-law is former BYU and NFL tight end Chad Lewis. Like Jason, Lewis played for the Eagles.

A couple of days before the Chiefs opened the season against the Detroit Lions, Travis suffered a bone bruise and hyperextension to one of his knees in practice. Kansas City decided to hold him out of their opener, a loss to the Lions.

With Kelce out of the lineup, the Chiefs elevated Bushman to their active roster from the practice squad. The former BYU standout was one of three tight ends on the Chiefs’ roster for opening night.

Detroit ended up beating Kansas City, 21-20, to kick off the season.

The Chiefs hope to have Kelce back for Week 2.

Kansas City will look to pick up its first win of the season on the road when it plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS.

About Matt Bushman

Prior to his NFL career, Bushman played for the Cougars from 2017-20.

He played in 39 games over his first three seasons. Bushman missed the entire 2020 season after suffering an Achilles injury.

Bushman had 47 catches for 688 yards and four touchdowns in his freshman campaign. He followed that up with a sophomore season of 29 receptions for 511 yards and two touchdowns. In his junior year, Bushman had 49 catches for 520 yards and three touchdowns. Bushman finished his college career with 125 receptions for 1,719 yards and nine touchdowns.

After going undrafted in 2021, Bushman signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

After spending months on Las Vegas’ practice squad, Bushman was released by the Raiders in December 2021. In January 2022, Bushman joined the Chiefs. Last season, the former BYU standout helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII.

Touchdown No. 2 for Matt Bushman.

Following Kansas City’s 2023 training camp, Bushman was waived by the Chiefs before rejoining the team as a member of the practice squad.

