On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

No. 1 BYU Soccer Battles To Hard Fought Draw In First Big 12 Match

Sep 14, 2023, 9:41 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The first-ever Big 12 conference game for any sport took place on the pitch featuring No. 1 BYU soccer.

BYU hosted TCU, which received votes in the most recent Top 25 poll, in front of a crowd of 5,416 fans. It was the second consecutive night BYU had a crowd of 5,000+ fans for a women’s sporting event on campus. Last night was a record for attendance at a women’s volleyball game against Utah.

The standing-room-only crowd probably expected a runaway victory, as BYU had shown through its first seven matches, jumping out to a 7-0 record. But the grind of Big 12 play was on display in the opening night.

No. 1 BYU Soccer hosts TCU to a draw

BYU trailed for the first time this season. TCU was thinking upset all night and they nearly pulled it off.

BYU was down 2-0 after 26 minutes of action. TCU’s Gracie Brian and Seven Castain scored goals to put the Horned Frogs out in front early. BYU’s high-powered attack began to wake up with a Rachel McCarthy goal off an assist from Ellie Walbruch in the 36th minute.

The Cougars went into the halftime locker room down 2-1.

BYU tied up the match on an Allie Fryer goal from an assist by captain Olivia Katoa in the 54th minute. At the moment, the momentum was swinging in favor of BYU. On the night, BYU finished with 12 shots on goal to TCU’s four.

Despite the limited shots on goal, TCU capitalized on their few opportunities. They retook the lead in the 61st minute with another goal from Seven Castain. Castain, a native of Draper, Utah, at the Waterford Academy, was on the Big 12 All-Freshman team a season ago.

TCU’s three goals are their highest-scoring output to date this season.

On the ropes, staring down defeat for the first time this season, BYU netted the equalizer in the 77th minute on a goal from Erin Bailey. Ellie Walbruch had her second assist on the night.

BYU had two more shots on goal from stars Brecken Mozingo and Katoa in the final 13 minutes of action but couldn’t put it through. The game ended in a 3-3 draw, leaving BYU at 7-0-1 on the season.

They open up Big 12 play with a 0-0-1 record. TCU is now 3-3-2 overall this season.

What’s next for BYU

BYU will step out of conference action one last time when they travel to Logan to face in-state rival Utah State at 3 p.m. The next Big 12 match is Thursday, September 21 at Baylor.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tennessee Couple Fights Allegations That They Got Rich Off Michael Oher

A Memphis couple denied they used a legal agreement with Michael Oher to get rich at his expense and lied about intending to adopt him.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Gives Matt Bushman, BYU Shout-Out On New Heights Podcast

Chiefs star Travis Kelce gave a shout-out to Matt Bushman and the BYU Cougars during a recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Zach Wilson Discusses Taking Over As New York Jets’ Starting QB

Zach Wilson talked about taking over as the New York Jets' starting quarterback once again following Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Eagles Elevate Former Utah WR Britain Covey For Game Against Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles have brought former Utah WR Britain Covey up from the practice squad for tonight's game against Minnesota.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Investigation Concludes, Mark Harlan Responds

An investigation into alleged emotional and verbal abuse by Women’s Gymnastics head coach Tom Farden came to an end on Thursday.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How BYU Football Has Performed Against SEC Teams

Looking back at the history of BYU football taking on SEC teams.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

No. 1 BYU Soccer Battles To Hard Fought Draw In First Big 12 Match