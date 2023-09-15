On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #27 Greg Ostertag

Sep 15, 2023, 11:38 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 27 is center Greg Ostertag.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Greg Ostertag’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 27 – Greg Ostertag

Selected by the Jazz with the 28th pick in the first round of the 1995 NBA Draft, Ostertag is one of the most polarizing players in franchise history.

Though his statistical output was never overwhelming, Ostertag was a staple in the frontcourt on the best teams in franchise history.

In 700 appearances with the Jazz, Ostertag averaged 4.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks while making 318 starts.

The Kansas product drew sharp criticism from Jazz fans after seeing a significant drop in production after signing a then-massive six-year, $30 million contract after his sophomore season, but remained with the team throughout the deal.


After a brief stint in Sacramento, Ostertag returned to the Jazz during the 2005-06 season where he would finish his career having never played for a team with a record below .500.

Despite his up-and-down play, Ostertag ranks in the top 10 in Jazz history in games played (sixth), total rebounds (sixth), and blocks (fourth).

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

