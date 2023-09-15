Kids of all abilities participate in Canyons School District fun run

SANDY — On Friday morning, dozens of students laced up their shoes in Park Lane Elementary School’s annual fun run which encourages all abilities to hit the course.

For Lucas, a fifth grader at Park Lane Elementary, this is his favorite run.

Janell Myrick, Lucas’ mom, said he woke up extra excited for the day.

“Over the moon!” Myrick said.

So much so, this year, Lucas’ second time around, he has recruited more running partners to zoom down the course with him.

Give and inch & they’ll take a mile together🫱🏽‍🫲🏼🏃‍♂️🦽 This am in Sandy, dozens of students laced up their shoes in Park Lane Elementary’s annual fun run. While some students need an extra push on the course, this is proof wheels can go just as fast. ❤️@KSL5TV @canyonsdistrict pic.twitter.com/9MPUplAApO — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) September 15, 2023

“He wanted to include all his other buddies who are also special needs that need a little extra assistance and love,” Myrick said.

Running like the wind behind him was Amani Malae, one of the dozens of Jordan High School student-athletes, encouraging those students who needed a little extra gust of wind power.

“The whole way, he was running neck and neck with his friend James. Lucas right there,” Amani said.

Principal Justin Jeffery, ran the course alongside the students.

“We’re lucky to have like the high school come up, come and represent and help our kids get through the whole course and make sure everyone gets through,” Jeffery said.

Give an inch, and they will take a mile — together.

“That sense of, he’s just part of the community. He’s part of the student body,” Myrick said.

“It’s just good. It’s just another reminder to just help everything and everybody,” Malae said.

Because this fundraiser is such a big fundraiser, it is the only one the school does in the year.