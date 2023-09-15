84-year-old traffic guard has leg amputated after hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville Metro Police Department traffic guard had to have part of her leg amputated after she was hit by a semitrailer last week.

Gertrude Schaftlein, 84, was working her assigned intersection at Cane Run Road and Bridwell Drive last Wednesday when a semitrailer failed to stop and hit her.

Schaftlein was assisted by passersby until EMS arrived, and was taken to UofL Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In an update on Thursday, LMPD shared that Schaftlein had to have one of her legs amputated after the incident.

They said that she is in extensive physical therapy daily and has a long road ahead of her for recovering.

“She suffered a life-changing injuries and she’s working on adjusting to her new normal,” the post read in part.

LMPD arrested 44-year-old Delane Rowe in connection to the hit-and-run last week. Rowe is being charged with leaving the scene, felony assault and disregarding traffic control.

LMPD says that Schaftlein has been with the department for 48 years as a traffic control officer.

Louisville Metro Police Foundation is also collecting donations to help Schaftlein with her medical expenses.

