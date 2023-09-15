Pablo Mastroeni, Real Salt Lake Ready For San Jose Earthquakes Matchup

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will play its first game in two weeks against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

RSL and San Jose last played back in April. The Earthquakes came into America First Field and were downed by the home team, 3-1.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Impress At Home Against San Jose

Real Salt Lake Looks To Sweep Season Series With San Jose

RSL broke its four-game losing streak with a win over the Colorado Rapids on September 2.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Defeats Colorado Rapids To Claim Rocky Mountain Cup

The Earthquakes are winless in their last four games with two draws and two losses.

Real Salt Lake sits fourth in the West with a record of 11-9-7. San Jose is just barely in the playoff picture with a record of 9-9-10.

RSL is only one point behind the Seattle Sounders who hold the 2-seed.

Head coach Pablo Mastroeni explained that anything could happen in the final weeks of the regular season.

“The west is a logjam,” Mastroeni said. “One point or less will move the needle. Whether we are home or away, we want to go for those three.”

comin for the quakes 🔜 pic.twitter.com/Kjk0NqUmpj — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 13, 2023

RSL will be without midfielder Pablo Ruiz and forward Danny Musovksi in San Jose.

Musovski will be out for his third straight game as he works out contract details with the club.

Ruiz injured his knee against LAFC in the Leagues Cup. Ever since he went down, there has been a noticeable drop in the club’s performance in the attacking third.

RSL is nearly completely healthy outside of Ruiz and Musovski. Mastroeni believes the club is prepared to finish strong.

“I think we’re set up in a really good position to fight as a group, to compete as a group, and to play as a group,” Mastroeni said.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.