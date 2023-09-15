Utah Football Breaks Out White Helmets For Weber State

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football will be breaking out their white helmets for the first time in 2023 against Weber State this weekend after going with the red lids in the first two games.

The Utes will wear their red jerseys and pants like they did against Florida to officially kick the season off. To pull in the white helmets, Utah will also go with white cleats.

Weber State is a familiar, local foe for the Utes located about 45 minutes north in Ogden, Utah. This year the Wildcats will look a little different on the sidelines than in years past with head coach Mickey Mental taking over for Jay Hill who is now the defensive coordinator for BYU.

Ute Brothers: Did We Just Become Best Friends? Yup.

Since Saturday’s contest features a lot of local ties and familiarity between the two teams, it only made sense for the Utes to call on some prominent local talent to model Utah’s week three look.

Brothers Logan and Spencer Fano hammed up the shoot, showing off their personalities to fans as some of the newer members of Utah football.

In one picture, the brothers recreated the cover of popular comedic movie, Step Brothers, starring Will Farrell and John C. Reilly. This isn’t the first time the Utes have played off of this movie either.

Last season, after Utah dismantled Oregon State, a meme of quarterback Cam Rising and cornerback Clark Phillips III in the same pose went viral and even became an NIL clothing opportunity.

