On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Breaks Out White Helmets For Weber State

Sep 15, 2023, 4:12 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football will be breaking out their white helmets for the first time in 2023 against Weber State this weekend after going with the red lids in the first two games.

The Utes will wear their red jerseys and pants like they did against Florida to officially kick the season off. To pull in the white helmets, Utah will also go with white cleats.

Weber State is a familiar, local foe for the Utes located about 45 minutes north in Ogden, Utah. This year the Wildcats will look a little different on the sidelines than in years past with head coach Mickey Mental taking over for Jay Hill who is now the defensive coordinator for BYU.

Ute Brothers: Did We Just Become Best Friends? Yup.

Since Saturday’s contest features a lot of local ties and familiarity between the two teams, it only made sense for the Utes to call on some prominent local talent to model Utah’s week three look.

Brothers Logan and Spencer Fano hammed up the shoot, showing off their personalities to fans as some of the newer members of Utah football.

In one picture, the brothers recreated the cover of popular comedic movie, Step Brothers, starring Will Farrell and John C. Reilly. This isn’t the first time the Utes have played off of this movie either.

Last season, after Utah dismantled Oregon State, a meme of quarterback Cam Rising and cornerback Clark Phillips III in the same pose went viral and even became an NIL clothing opportunity.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Maui Invitational Relocating To Honolulu In Wake Of Wildfires That Devastated Lahaina

The Maui Invitational will be held in Honolulu this year because of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

WNBA Has Most-Watched Regular Season In 21 Years; Highest Average Attendance Since 2018

In 2023, the WNBA had its most-watched regular season in 21 years and its highest average attendance since 2018.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Previewing Air Force Falcons Against Utah State Aggies

Utah State heads to Colorado Springs with the intent of ending Air Force's modest two-game winning streak as Mountain West play commences.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pablo Mastroeni, Real Salt Lake Ready For San Jose Earthquakes Matchup

Real Salt Lake will play its first game in two weeks against San Jose on Saturday. Head coach Pablo Mastroeni previews the matchup.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Wildcats Vs. Utah Utes Score Prediction, Game Day Storylines

The Utah Utes are wrapping up out-of-conference play against the Weber State Wildcats so it’s time for storylines and a game prediction.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #27 Greg Ostertag

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 27 is center Greg Ostertag.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Utah Football Breaks Out White Helmets For Weber State