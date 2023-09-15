Man killed in crash on US 191

SAN JUAN COUNTY — One person was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 191 Friday.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a white 2017 RAM pickup was heading northbound on U.S. 191 near milepost 80 when it went off the left side of the road. In this spot, there is a sweeping right-hand turn with a large dirt lot on the west side and a ravine. The pickup left the road and traveled through the dirt lot into boulders and cedar trees.

The pickup came to rest on its roof and the driver was ejected. The driver died on impact.

The exact time of the crash is unknown but a semi-truck first spotted the pickup at 9:45 a.m.

Speed and alcohol are being investigated as contributing factors to the crash.

The identity of the driver has not been released.