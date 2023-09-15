On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man killed in crash on US 191

Sep 15, 2023, 4:51 PM | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 11:14 am

UHP State Trooper Car file 121222...

FILE (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SAN JUAN COUNTY — One person was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 191 Friday.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a white 2017 RAM pickup was heading northbound on U.S. 191 near milepost 80 when it went off the left side of the road. In this spot, there is a sweeping right-hand turn with a large dirt lot on the west side and a ravine. The pickup left the road and traveled through the dirt lot into boulders and cedar trees.

The pickup came to rest on its roof and the driver was ejected. The driver died on impact.

The exact time of the crash is unknown but a semi-truck first spotted the pickup at 9:45 a.m.

Speed and alcohol are being investigated as contributing factors to the crash.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

Salt Lake police arrest man they say threatened others with large drill bit

Police arrested a 31-year-old man who they say was holding a large drill bit and threatening members of the community.

14 hours ago

Ducks at Oquirrh Lake...

Andrew Adams

Daybreak neighbors fear plan afoot to relocate ducks from Oquirrh Lake

Long-time duck-watchers at Daybreak’s Oquirrh Lake said Friday they’ve noticed a section of the population disappear recently and they fear the community’s association has plans to remove and rehome more ducks in the months to come.

2 days ago

electron microscope image of VOVID virus...

Kaigan Mears Bigler, KSL.com

Utah Health panel provides update on latest COVID-19 developments

The COVID-19 virus keeps changing and cases are on the rise, but Utah doctors say recent developments in the fight against COVID-19 are positive.

2 days ago

The wife of a man shot and killed by police is sharing a message on the day the Salt Lake County Di...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Wife of veteran killed by SLC police shares message as officers found justified

The wife of a man shot and killed by police is sharing a message on the day the Salt Lake County District Attorney issued the decision that the officers in the shooting were justified.

2 days ago

Jake and Courtney Cahoon are still somewhat in shock at what happened just days ago. There were 15 ...

MIKE ANDERSON and CIMARON NEUGEBAUER, KSL TV

Couple reflects on fiery Lake Powell houseboat rescue

Jake and Courtney Cahoon are still somewhat in shock at what happened just days ago. There were 15 family members including themselves on their ski boat as they noticed that house boat, going up in flames.

2 days ago

Brent Nelson...

Alex Cabrero

Utah man injured while helping fly American flag in Twin Falls, Idaho

Brent Jensen's heroic act during a flag incident in Twin Falls, Idaho, leaves him injured but determined. Learn from his story

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Man killed in crash on US 191