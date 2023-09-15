McCae Hillstead In At Quarterback For Utah State In Second Quarter

LOGAN, Utah – After a 2-for-7 start with a pair of turnovers, Cooper Legas is out and freshman McCae Hillstead is in at quarterback for Utah State.

The Aggies are in Colorado Springs, CO to open Mountain West play against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, September 15.

Freshman QB McCae Hillstead in at quarterback for @USUFootball trailing 29-0 in the second quarter#AggiesAllTheWay — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 16, 2023

With USU trailing 29-0 early in the second quarter, Hillstead got the nod after the Aggie offense struggled to a single first down in four drives. Head coach Blake Anderson has consistently bemoaned turnovers and after a sideline report that Legas is healthy, that could be the reason for a quarterback change.

Utah State possessed the ball for just 3:44 seconds on drives led by Legas. Hillstead completed 2-of-4 passes for 29 yards on his first drive.

Aggie Depth Report

DT Hale Motu’apuaka and TE Broc Lane each returned against Idaho State

Both players were on limited snap counts. Anderson joked that they had to take both guys’ helmets and pads away to keep them off the field in the second half.

Anderson confirmed that sophomore linebacker Max Alford will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered against Iowa

In the weekly press conference, Anderson said the kicker William Testa and running back Robert Briggs are a little sore. Their availability against Air Force will be determined later in the week.

Utah State opened its Mountain West schedule against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, September 15. USU defeated Air Force 34-27 last year at Maverik Stadium. The Falcons hold a 6-5 advantage in the all-time series.

