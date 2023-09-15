Hillstead Connects With Terrell Vaughn For First Utah State Touchdown

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State was able to turn a potentially catastrophic drive into points after a face mask penalty gave the Aggies new life in the red zone.

The Aggies are in Colorado Springs, CO to open Mountain West play against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, September 15.

Replacing Cooper Legas at quarterback earlier in the quarter, McCae Hillstead finished USU’s best drive of the night when he found Terrell Vaughn for a two-yard touchdown.

In his second college game, Hillstead replaced Legas following two turnovers with the Aggies trailing 29-0. Levi Williams took a handful of snaps on the drive but Hillstead’s first career touchdown pass got the Aggies on the scoreboard.

USU trails Air Force 32-7 at halftime. The Falcons gained 277 yards in the first half while Utah State was limited to 128 yards. Air Force will enter the second half leading the turnover battle 2:0 and a time of possession advantage of 18:49 to 11:11 for the Aggies.

Aggie Depth Report

DT Hale Motu’apuaka and TE Broc Lane each returned against Idaho State

Both players were on limited snap counts. Anderson joked that they had to take both guys’ helmets and pads away to keep them off the field in the second half.

Anderson confirmed that sophomore linebacker Max Alford will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered against Iowa

In the weekly press conference, Anderson said the kicker William Testa and running back Robert Briggs are a little sore. Their availability against Air Force will be determined later in the week.

