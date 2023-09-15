On the Site:
Hillstead Connects With Terrell Vaughn For First Utah State Touchdown

Sep 15, 2023, 7:33 PM

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State was able to turn a potentially catastrophic drive into points after a face mask penalty gave the Aggies new life in the red zone.

The Aggies are in Colorado Springs, CO to open Mountain West play against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, September 15.

Replacing Cooper Legas at quarterback earlier in the quarter, McCae Hillstead finished USU’s best drive of the night when he found Terrell Vaughn for a two-yard touchdown.

RELATED: McCae Hillstead In At Quarterback For Utah State In Second Quarter

In his second college game, Hillstead replaced Legas following two turnovers with the Aggies trailing 29-0. Levi Williams took a handful of snaps on the drive but Hillstead’s first career touchdown pass got the Aggies on the scoreboard.

RELATED: How To Watch Utah State Aggies At Air Force Falcons

USU trails Air Force 32-7 at halftime. The Falcons gained 277 yards in the first half while Utah State was limited to 128 yards. Air Force will enter the second half leading the turnover battle 2:0 and a time of possession advantage of 18:49 to 11:11 for the Aggies.

Aggie Depth Report

  • DT Hale Motu’apuaka and TE Broc Lane each returned against Idaho State
  • Both players were on limited snap counts. Anderson joked that they had to take both guys’ helmets and pads away to keep them off the field in the second half.
  • Anderson confirmed that sophomore linebacker Max Alford will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered against Iowa
  • In the weekly press conference, Anderson said the kicker William Testa and running back Robert Briggs are a little sore. Their availability against Air Force will be determined later in the week.

RELATED: Handling Adversity Gives Utah State Chance To Get Better

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State opened its Mountain West schedule against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, September 15. USU defeated Air Force 34-27 last year at Maverik Stadium. The Falcons hold a 6-5 advantage in the all-time series.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

