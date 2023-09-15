Jalen Royals Finds End Zone As Utah State Fights Against Air Force

LOGAN, Utah – Despite trailing 39-7 when the drive started, McCae Hillstead put together Utah State’s best-looking drive of the night before finding Jalen Royals for his second touchdown pass of the night.

The Aggies are in Colorado Springs, CO to open Mountain West play against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, September 15.

Hillstead finished a 10-play, 79-yard drive by hitting Royals on a comeback route for each player’s second touchdown of the season. The freshman QB from Skyridge HS completed 5-of-7 passes on the drive. Royals has three catches for 40 yards in the game.

Utah State trails Air Force 39-14 with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Aggie Depth Report

DT Hale Motu’apuaka and TE Broc Lane each returned against Idaho State

Both players were on limited snap counts. Anderson joked that they had to take both guys’ helmets and pads away to keep them off the field in the second half.

Anderson confirmed that sophomore linebacker Max Alford will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered against Iowa

In the weekly press conference, Anderson said the kicker William Testa and running back Robert Briggs are a little sore. Their availability against Air Force will be determined later in the week.

Utah State opened its Mountain West schedule against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, September 15. USU defeated Air Force 34-27 last year at Maverik Stadium. The Falcons hold a 6-5 advantage in the all-time series.

