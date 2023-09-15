BYU TE Isaac Rex Excited For Opportunity To Make History

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Isaac Rex was raised on BYU Football.

As a kid, the 6-foot-6, 247-pound tight end always dreamed of playing for the Cougars. He watched highlights of his father, Byron, who was an All-American at BYU.

The younger Rex attended BYU games when Dennis Pitta was among the nation’s best tight ends.

On Saturday night, in SEC country against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Rex can officially etch his name among the greats in BYU football history.

Rex is tied for the all-time lead with the most touchdown catches in a career by a BYU tight end. He’s tied with the late Gordon Hudson at 22.

One more, and he becomes the all-time leader.

Isaac Rex needs one more touchdown to join the BYU record books

Rex, who joins KSL Sports’ Cougar Sports Saturday every week (Saturday, 1:05 p.m.) discussed his thoughts on the potential of making history.

“It would mean a lot,” Rex told KSL Sports about setting the TD record for tight ends at BYU.

“To get one of those records for touchdowns is really cool and to have my name cemented as the tight end at BYU with the most touchdowns would be cool. Obviously, there’s a lot more guys at BYU that have more catches, and yards, so touchdowns aren’t everything. But it is cool that I could get one of those stats.”

Will he be cemented with that touchdown stat on Saturday night against Arkansas? We will find out at 5:30 p.m. (MDT). But one thing is for sure, QB Kedon Slovis has made Rex a top priority in this year’s passing attack.

BYU vs. Arkansas

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at Noon

