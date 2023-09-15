No. 3 American Fork Celebrates Homecoming With Top-Five Victory Over Lehi

AMERICAN FORK – The No. 3 ranked American Fork Cavemen celebrated homecoming with a big victory over their rival and previously undefeated opponent in the No. 4 Lehi Pioneers.

American Fork Blows Out Lehi On Game Night Live

The Cavemen hosted the Pioneers at American Fork High School on Friday, September 15.

American Fork blasted Lehi, 62-28.

The Cavemen’s victory snapped a 24-game winning streak by the Pioneers.

The Pioneers got the scoring started as they found the end zone on a pass from Jett Niu to Mays Madsen on the opening drive of the game.

American Fork quickly responded with a touchdown drive of its own. The Cavemen marched down the field and tied the game with a touchdown run by Dax Watts.

On the following possession by the Pioneers, Watts picked off Niu and returned it to the house for a 35-yard pick-six.

Watts’ pair of touchdowns came in less than 30 seconds of game time and handed American Fork its first lead of the night.

The Cavemen regained possession late in the first quarter and went to work again. Jacob Eardley easily crossed the goal line on a run and American Fork stretched its lead to 20-7.

Early in the second quarter, Eardley found paydirt again. The running back powered his way across the goal line and recorded his second touchdown of the first half. Eardley’s score pushed American Fork’s lead to 27-7.

With their backs against the wall, the Pioneers needed an answer on the road. Devaughn Eka was the answer.

Lehi looked Eka’s way and he responded. Niu connected with the sophomore in the end zone and the Pioneers cut into the Cavemen’s lead.

Less than two minutes later, Eka reached the paint for a second time, this time with an 11-yard touchdown run.

Eka’s second score trimmed American Fork’s advantage to 27-21 with a little over six minutes remaining in the third quarter.

With 5:24 to go until halftime, Paul Latu forced a fumble by the Cavemen and Carson Wren recovered the pigskin to get the ball back for the Pioneers.

However, Lehi was unable to take advantage of the turnover.

With under 30 seconds left in the first half, Eardley punched the ball into the end zone for his third score of the evening. The run extended American Fork’s lead to 33-21.

Lehi managed to get into field goal range in the closing seconds of the second quarter. However, the Pioneers missed a field goal attempt and went into the break trailing by 12 points.

2:03 into the second half, American Fork capped off an impressive drive to start the third quarter. Dylan Story connected with Josh Andrus for a 32-yard Caveman touchdown. The score put American Fork in front of Lehi, 41-21.

A few seconds later, Lehi’s Eka fumbled and the Cavemen recovered the loose football in Pioneer territory.

With 8:51 remaining in the quarter, Eardley powered his way across the goal line for his fourth touchdown of the contest. It extended American Fork’s advantage to 48-21.

With 3:35 left to play in the third quarter, the Cavemen put the game on ice. American Fork added another touchdown to its total, a 46-yard scoring pass from Story to Davis Andrews.

Two minutes into the final quarter, Story hit Max Edwards for another Caveman touchdown. Story’s toss made it 62-21 on the scoreboard.

In the final minute of action, the Pioneers added a score to make it a final score of 62-28.

With the result, the Pioneers fell to a 5-1 record on the season and the Cavemen improved to 6-0.

Lehi’s next game is at home against the No. 2 Skyridge Falcons on Friday, September 22 at 7 p.m. (MDT). American Fork’s next contest is on the road against the No. 11 Lone Peak Knights on September 22 at 7 p.m.

