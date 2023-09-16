On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Daybreak neighbors fear plan afoot to relocate ducks from Oquirrh Lake

Sep 15, 2023, 10:22 PM | Updated: 10:26 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Long-time duck-watchers at Daybreak’s Oquirrh Lake said Friday they’ve noticed a section of the population disappear recently and they fear the community’s association has plans to remove and rehome more ducks in the months to come.

Anela Noriega – who also answers to the moniker “The Duck Whisperer” – said she and other residents noticed that a large number of ducks seemingly vanished in mid-August, including some she apparently recognized as regulars.

“I’d say 50% are missing all of a sudden,” Noriega said as she stood near the southeast corner of the lake. “Where did they go? They’re just gone.”

Anela Noriega is called the 'Duck Whisperer'

In her neighborhood, Anela Noriega is known as “The Duck Whisperer” (KSL TV)

Noriega acknowledged she didn’t know why the ducks had mysteriously gone away but did say some residents—particularly those who live in the island area—weren’t happy with the mess the ducks had left behind and word was spreading that the community’s association was looking to remove and rehome much of the population.

Ducks in Daybreak

Some residents near Oquirrh Lake say the ducks leave a mess. Others are worried the community association will remove them. (KSL TV)

“Some people are complaining about them and that they don’t want to see any ducks in the neighborhood,” she said.

KSL inquired with the Daybreak Community Association and received a statement Friday evening that acknowledged some sort of “plan” to relocate ducks without specifying what the plan entailed.

“While duck relocation has been a topic of discussion for our Board of Directors, details of the plan have yet to be formally announced,” the statement read. “The Association can provide those details once they have been finalized.”

Rescuing and rehoming ducks has been viewed as a humane measure in other areas where the creatures have been dumped or where there are inadequate food and water sources, such as when rescuers relocated 47 ducks from an Orem park last year.

Noriega said she believed, however, the ducks had it good at Daybreak’s lake and she hoped they would continue to have a home there.

“They’re just living their best life, having a good time here at the lake,” Noriega said. “We want them to be able to stay here in their home.”

