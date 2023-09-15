On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

‘Eliminating Mistakes’ Focus For Utah State Looking Forward

Sep 15, 2023, 10:21 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Despite the lopsided defeat, can Utah State salvage something positive after falling at Air Force on Friday night?

Utah State was outmatched from start to finish in a Mountain West opening, 39-21 road loss to Air Force.

After a shaky, 2-for-7 start from Cooper Legas, the Aggies went with freshman McCae Hillstead at quarterback. Despite his lack of experience, Hillstead held his own against the Falcons. The former Skyridge Falcon completed 18-of-27 passes for 202 yards and touchdowns to three different receivers.

RELATED: Falcon Ground Game Carries Air Force To Win Over Utah State

Asked about the sudden quarterback change, head coach Blake Anderson said it’s something he has thought about for a while.

“It’s been under consideration since fall camp. Every day, evaluating how Coop (Legas) was progressing. How McCae was progressing. How Levi was progressing. I just wanted to give Coop every opportunity to settle in and get into a confident place… An unwillingness to pull the trigger in a couple situations. Missed reads and turnovers. I felt like it was time to move on.”

Anderson stopped short of calling it a long-term quarterback change, saying he’ll need to review the tape before making a final decision.

RELATED: McCae Hillstead In At Quarterback For Utah State In Second Quarter

Despite being listed as the third quarterback on the depth chart, Anderson pointed to Hillstead’s decisiveness as the reason he was called on.

“McCae’s skillset, his willingness to work through progressions and get the ball out… McCae’s answers are with his decision-making and his arm and willingness to deliver the ball. I feel that’s a skill set that fits our personnel and gives us the best chance to win.”

RELATED: Jalen Royals Finds End Zone As Utah State Fights Against Air Force

Defense Gashed By Falcon Rushing Attack

Utah State was pushed around all night on both sides of the ball but it seemed more obvious on defense as Air Force got whatever they wanted early.

“We felt like we had a good plan coming in and had prepared a lot,” Anderson said. “We didn’t execute that plan very well and never really got them off balance. They threw when they wanted to; they ran the ball downhill and ran the clock.”

RELATED: Hillstead Connects With Terrell Vaughn For First Utah State Touchdown

In the end, Air Force gained 344 yards on the ground and 428 total yards while taking pretty much whatever they wanted all night. Owen Burk (110 yards) and Emmanuel Michel (106 yards) each reached the 100-yard plateau and Michel found the end zone three times. Air Force scored five rushing touchdowns.

“We’ve got to eliminate mistakes,” Anderson said postgame. “We’ve got to quit hurting ourselves and give ourselves a chance to compete. There’s work to be done across the board.”

Despite the poor overall showing, six different Aggies finished with their career-high in tackles. Cole Joyce and Ike Larsen led Utah State with a career-high 11 tackles each.

RELATED STORIES

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State returns to Logan where they will host the James Madison Dukes at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, September 23. This will be the first meeting between James Madison and the Aggies. USU will complete a two-game series with the Dukes when they travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia in 2025.

USU football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Olympus Shocks No. 23 East Leopards With Road Win

All of the results in the 5A classification from the sixth week of the 2023 high school football season from KSL Sports.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pleasant Grove Comes Back In Fourth To Beat Lone Peak, Stay Undefeated

All of the results in the 6A classification from the sixth week of the 2023 high school football season from KSL Sports.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 13 Park City Takes Down Stansbury Thanks To Special Teams Touchdown

All of the results in the 4A classification from the sixth week of the 2023 high school football season from KSL Sports.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 3 American Fork Celebrates Homecoming With Top-Five Victory Over Lehi

The American Fork Cavemen celebrated homecoming with a big victory over their rival and previously undefeated opponent in the Lehi Pioneers.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Falcon Ground Game Carries Air Force To Win Over Utah State

The Air Force rushing attack dominated Utah State's defense in the opening half, leading to a convincing 39-21 Falcon win.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU TE Isaac Rex Excited For Opportunity To Make History

BYU tight end Isaac Rex is one score away from history.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

‘Eliminating Mistakes’ Focus For Utah State Looking Forward