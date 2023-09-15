On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
No. 13 Park City Takes Down Stansbury Thanks To Special Teams Touchdown

Sep 15, 2023, 10:25 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Park City Miners captured a 21-17 win over the Stansbury Stallions thanks to a special teams play late in the game.

Stansbury Stallions 17 @ No. 13 Park City Miners 21

With 10:32 left to play, the Miners returned a punt 59 yards to the house to take a four-point lead after trailing by three points entering the final quarter. Sebastian Bodily led the Miners with two passing touchdowns.

Week 6 Recap For 4A Utah High School Football

Region 8

Timpanogos Timberwolves 13 @ No. 24 Provo Bulldogs 48

The Provo Bulldogs blasted Timpanogos Timberwolves on Friday evening, 48-13. After falling into a 13-0 hole in the first quarter, the Bulldogs poured 48 unanswered points onto the scoreboard over the final 36 minutes of game time. Tagai Lesa and Soakai Aston each score three touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Uintah Utes 14 @ Mountain View Bruins 31

The Mountain View Bruins picked up a 31-14 victory over the Uintah Utes on Friday. The Bruins owned a three-point lead at the halftime break but put the game away in the second half. Over the final 24 minutes of action, Mountain View shut out Uintah and added 14 points to its total. Dexton Havea and Sei Lesa accounted for three touchdowns for the Bruins.

Region 9

Cedar Reds 56 @ Hurricane Tigers 7

The Cedar Red crushed the Hurricane Tigers, 56-7. Cedar City scored a touchdown in every quarter of the contest and Hurricane was limited to one touchdown in the second quarter.

No. 12 Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 41 @ Snow Canyon Warriors 7

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs ran past the Snow Canyon Warriors on Friday, 41-7. The Mustangs scored in all four quarters and held the Warriors to only one touchdown in the first half. Steele Barben led Crimson Cliffs with three total touchdowns.

Dixie Flyers 29 @ Pine View Panthers 28

The Dixie Flyers used a big fourth quarter to take down the Pine View Panthers, 29-28. With 1:52 left to play, Sylas Russell found the end zone on an eight-yard run to cap a 20-point quarter and a comeback by the Flyers. Wyatt Truman had two passing touchdowns for Dixie.

Region 10

Tooele Buffaloes 35 @ Hillcrest Huskies 6

The Tooele Buffaloes ran over the Hillcrest Huskies, 35-6. Tooele scored 35 straight points to open the contest before the Huskies scored a touchdown in the final minute of the game. Five Buffaloes scored rushing touchdowns.

Cottonwood Colts 16 @ Jordan Beetdiggers 40

The Jordan Beetdiggers crushed the Cottonwood Colts on Friday evening, 40-16. After falling behind 9-0 in the first quarter, Jordan scored 20 points in the second quarter to take the lead. In the second half, the Beetdiggers added 20 more points to their total and held the Colts scoreless over the final 24 minutes. Jakarin Owens led Jordan with four passing touchdowns.

Region 11

Bear River Bears 34 @ No. 19 Sky View Bobcats 35 (Overtime)

The Sky View Bobcats took down the Bear River Bears, 35-34. The Bears scored 20 points in the fourth quarter but the Bobcats held off the comeback attempt. Bear River scored a touchdown with 11 seconds left in the game. The Bears failed to convert a two-point try and the Bobcats escaped with a one-point win at home.

Logan Grizzlies 7 @ Mountain Crest Mustangs 61

The Mountain Crest Mustangs ran past the Logan Grizzlies on Friday, 61-7. The Mustangs took a 28-0 lead into the second quarter and a 41-0 advantage into the halftime break. Dax Benson led Mountain Crest with three touchdowns.

Green Canyon Wolves 21 @ No. 22 Ridgeline Riverhawks 31

The Ridgeline Riverhawks flew over the Green Canyon Wolves, 31-21. The Riverhawks used a 24-7 halftime lead to hold off the Wolves in the second half. Krew Jones led Ridgeline with two rushing touchdowns.

Non-region

Murray Spartans 7 @ Payson Lions 48

The Payson Lions crushed the Murray Spartans on Friday night, 48-7. After a 7-7 opening quarter, the Lions poured 34 unanswered points onto the scoreboard in the final 12 minutes of the first half and cruised in the second half. Kade Edwards led Payson with five passing touchdowns.

No. 5 Timpview Thunderbirds 41 @ No. 21 Orem Tigers 21 (Thursday, September 14)

The Timpview Thunderbirds visited the Orem Tigers on Thursday night and came away with a 41-21 victory. The T-Birds took an early 7-0 lead in the opening quarter before building their halftime lead to 21-7. After the break, Timpview outscored Orem by 13 points in the third quarter and prevented an Orem comeback during the final 24 minutes of action. Helaman Casuga led the Thunderbirds with five total touchdowns, including four through the air.

