Pleasant Grove Comes Back In Fourth To Beat Lone Peak, Stay Undefeated

SALT LAKE CITY – The Lone Peak Knights led at halftime and looked poised to hand the Pleasant Grove Vikings their first loss of the season.

After the Vikings tied the game with a field goal in the fourth, Ryker Mikkelsen intercepted the Knights QB and took it to the house.

Lone Peak couldn’t respond and Pleasant Grove secured the win.

Week 6 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Region 1

Weber Warriors 26 @ No. 18 Davis Darts 45

The Davis Darts keep the momentum rolling with a big win over the Weber Warriors at home. Wide receiver Kash Gates impressed with four touchdown receptions. Weber WR Ian Elmore had three touchdowns of his own including one 85-yard bomb just after halftime.

No. 10 Syracuse Titans 42 @ Farmington Phoenix 3

The result was never really in question for the Syracuse Titans who pulled out a convincing win over the Farmington Phoenix on Friday. The Titans scored five touchdowns in the first half. Syracuse WR DJ Mayes had three touchdowns including one punt return from 89-yards out.

Layton Lancers 14 @ Fremont Silverwolves 30

A big first quarter set up the Fremont Silverwolves for a win over the Layton Lancers. Fremont RB Brigg Grange ran in two touchdowns in the opening quarter to give the Silverwolves a two-possession lead. They improved to 2-4 with the win.

Region 2

No. 20 Bingham Miners 24 @ Copper Hills Grizzlies 14

A fourth-quarter run propelled the Bingham Miners to a road win over the Copper Hills Grizzlies. The Miners scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth to take the lead and the win. Carson Sudbury and Kole Francom scored the two late TDs for Bingham.

No. 6 Mountain Ridge Sentinels 14 @ No. 1 Corner Canyon Chargers 56

The Corner Canyon Chargers showed why they are the No. 1 team in Utah High School football with a blowout win over No. 6 Mountain Ridge. QB Isaac Wilson threw for five touchdowns. Bryton Brady had four touchdowns of his own, two rushing and two receiving.

Riverton Silverwolves 35 @ No. 15 Herriman Mustangs 52

The Riverton Silverwolves outscored the Herriman Mustangs in the second and fourth quarters but couldn’t pull out their first win of the season. Herriman scored two touchdowns in every quarter except for the second where they scored ten points. Six different players found the end zone for the Mustangs.

Region 3

No. 2 Skyridge Falcons 48 @ Westlake Thunder 10

The Skyridge Falcons stay undefeated with a dominant performance against the Westlake Thunder. The Falcons scored 27 straight points in the second quarter and led 34-7 at the halftime break. Jack Burke had a hat trick with three receiving touchdowns.

No. 11 Lone Peak Knights 19 @ No. 7 Pleasant Grove Vikings 24

Pleasant Grove nearly took their first loss of the season but came back in the fourth to take the win over the Lone Peak Knights. In the second quarter, Trey Robinson returned a kick 95 yards for a TD.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports