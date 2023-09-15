On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Pleasant Grove Comes Back In Fourth To Beat Lone Peak, Stay Undefeated

Sep 15, 2023, 10:38 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Lone Peak Knights led at halftime and looked poised to hand the Pleasant Grove Vikings their first loss of the season.

After the Vikings tied the game with a field goal in the fourth, Ryker Mikkelsen intercepted the Knights QB and took it to the house.

Lone Peak couldn’t respond and Pleasant Grove secured the win.

RELATED STORIES

Week 6 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Region 1

Weber Warriors 26 @ No. 18 Davis Darts 45

The Davis Darts keep the momentum rolling with a big win over the Weber Warriors at home. Wide receiver Kash Gates impressed with four touchdown receptions. Weber WR Ian Elmore had three touchdowns of his own including one 85-yard bomb just after halftime.

No. 10 Syracuse Titans 42 @ Farmington Phoenix 3

The result was never really in question for the Syracuse Titans who pulled out a convincing win over the Farmington Phoenix on Friday. The Titans scored five touchdowns in the first half. Syracuse WR DJ Mayes had three touchdowns including one punt return from 89-yards out.

Layton Lancers 14 @ Fremont Silverwolves 30

A big first quarter set up the Fremont Silverwolves for a win over the Layton Lancers. Fremont RB Brigg Grange ran in two touchdowns in the opening quarter to give the Silverwolves a two-possession lead. They improved to 2-4 with the win.

Region 2

No. 20 Bingham Miners 24 @ Copper Hills Grizzlies 14

A fourth-quarter run propelled the Bingham Miners to a road win over the Copper Hills Grizzlies. The Miners scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth to take the lead and the win. Carson Sudbury and Kole Francom scored the two late TDs for Bingham.

No. 6 Mountain Ridge Sentinels 14 @ No. 1 Corner Canyon Chargers 56

The Corner Canyon Chargers showed why they are the No. 1 team in Utah High School football with a blowout win over No. 6 Mountain Ridge. QB Isaac Wilson threw for five touchdowns. Bryton Brady had four touchdowns of his own, two rushing and two receiving.

Riverton Silverwolves 35 @ No. 15 Herriman Mustangs 52

The Riverton Silverwolves outscored the Herriman Mustangs in the second and fourth quarters but couldn’t pull out their first win of the season. Herriman scored two touchdowns in every quarter except for the second where they scored ten points. Six different players found the end zone for the Mustangs.

Region 3

No. 2 Skyridge Falcons 48 @ Westlake Thunder 10

The Skyridge Falcons stay undefeated with a dominant performance against the Westlake Thunder. The Falcons scored 27 straight points in the second quarter and led 34-7 at the halftime break. Jack Burke had a hat trick with three receiving touchdowns.

No. 11 Lone Peak Knights 19 @ No. 7 Pleasant Grove Vikings 24

Pleasant Grove nearly took their first loss of the season but came back in the fourth to take the win over the Lone Peak Knights. In the second quarter, Trey Robinson returned a kick 95 yards for a TD.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Olympus Shocks No. 23 East Leopards With Road Win

All of the results in the 5A classification from the sixth week of the 2023 high school football season from KSL Sports.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 13 Park City Takes Down Stansbury Thanks To Special Teams Touchdown

All of the results in the 4A classification from the sixth week of the 2023 high school football season from KSL Sports.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

‘Eliminating Mistakes’ Focus For Utah State Looking Forward

Despite the lopsided defeat, can Utah State salvage something positive after falling at Air Force on Friday night?

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 3 American Fork Celebrates Homecoming With Top-Five Victory Over Lehi

The American Fork Cavemen celebrated homecoming with a big victory over their rival and previously undefeated opponent in the Lehi Pioneers.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Falcon Ground Game Carries Air Force To Win Over Utah State

The Air Force rushing attack dominated Utah State's defense in the opening half, leading to a convincing 39-21 Falcon win.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU TE Isaac Rex Excited For Opportunity To Make History

BYU tight end Isaac Rex is one score away from history.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Pleasant Grove Comes Back In Fourth To Beat Lone Peak, Stay Undefeated