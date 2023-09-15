Olympus Shocks No. 23 East Leopards With Road Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Olympus Titans upset the No. 23 East Leopards on the road, 23-10, to improve to 3-3 on the season.

The Titans outscored the Leopards 17-7 in the second half after leading 6-3 at the halftime break.

Nash Taylor caught two touchdown passes for Olympus.

Week 6 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Region 4

Cyprus Pirates 6 @ Hunter Wolverines 21

The Hunter Wolverines scored all of their points in the first half but it was still enough to prevail over the Cyprus Pirates. The Wolverines opened the game in one of the best ways possible. They blocked a kick and returned it for a TD late in the first quarter. Jared Chase caught two touchdowns as Hunter improved to 5-1.

Granger Lancers 27 @ West Jordan Jaguars 20

The Granger Lancers and West Jordan Jaguars were tied at 14 going into the final quarter. The Lancers rattled off two TDs in the fourth which forced the Jaguars to play catchup. They were able to score once to make it a one-possession game but the Granger defense held strong. Jaguars QB Jackson Roybal threw for three touchdowns.

Taylorsville Warriors 12 @ Kearns Cougars 51

The Kearns Cougars scored at least ten points in every quarter on their way to a 51-12 win over the Taylorsville Warriors. Kearns QB Teki Finau ran in three touchdowns and threw one to Will Moe late in the third. RB Tayvian Rodarte added two late touchdowns.

Region 5

Bonneville Lakers 12 @ Roy Royals 27

One touchdown in each quarter was good enough for the Roy Royals to defeat the Bonneville Lakers by two possessions at home. Roy RB Joseph Cariaga III had a hat trick with three rushing touchdowns. All three came from within the ten-yard line. Bonneville attempted to build some momentum with a 65-yard touchdown heave to Bryson Howell after halftime.

No. 14 Box Elder Bees 54 @ Clearfield Falcons 17

The Box Elder Bees have yet to lose as they move past the Clearfield Falcons in week six. After the Falcons jumped out to a 10-0 lead, Box Elder went on a 40-7 run before halftime. Five of Box Elder’s seven touchdowns came on the ground. Four different players recorded rushing touchdowns for the Bees.

Woods Cross Wildcats 47 @ Viewmont Vikings 7

The Woods Cross Wildcats scored double-digits in three of the four quarters on their way to a blowout win over the Viewmont Vikings. Six of Woods Cross’ seven touchdowns came on the ground. QB Lock Smoot had one passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns.

Bountiful Redhawks 42 @ Northridge Knights 21

The Bountiful Redhawks picked up their third win of the season with a road victory over the Northridge Knights. Four different players scored touchdowns for the Redhawks. Britton Tidwell returned an interception for a TD in the second quarter. All three of the Knights touchdowns came through the air.

Region 6

Skyline Eagles 0 @ No. 9 Brighton Bengals 42

The Brighton Bengals showed why they are ranked in the top ten with a dominant shutout victory over the Skyline Eagles. The Bengals scored five times through the air and once on a pick-six. The win puts Brighton at 5-1 on the season.

Olympus Titans 23 @ No. 23 East Leopards 10

A dominant second half led the Olympus Titans to a road win over the favored East Leopards. The Titans scored 17 in the second half to East’s seven. Nash Taylor opened the scoring for Olympus in the first and second halfs with short TD receptions. Dameon Crosby ran in East’s sole touchdown.

Highland Rams 14 @ No. 17 Alta Hawks 34

The Alta Hawks looked good on both ends as they beat the Highland Rams in front of the home fans. All four of Alta’s touchdowns came from a different player. Manasa Pela ran in Highland’s first TD and found Jeremiah Jimoh for the second.

Region 7

No. 16 Springville Red Devils 49 @ Cedar Valley Aviators 0

The Springville Red Devils showed off their offensive firepower with a huge shutout victory over the Cedar Valley Aviators. Springville scored 28 points in the second quarter. This included two pick-sixes from Tua Valeti and Jack Pickering. QB Lisiate Valeti threw for three touchdowns.

Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 34 @ Wasatch Wasps 35

A late comeback from the Wasatch Wasps ended in a one-point victory over the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles. Carter Bucad scored in the fourth to put the Wasps down by 6. With less than a minute, Mack Kelson scored to tie the game. The extra point by Ashton Southam gave Wasatch their first lead of the game.

Spanish Fork Dons 13 @ Salem Hills Skyhawks 16

The Salem Hills Skyhawks fought off a second-half comeback attempt by the Spanish Fork Dons for a 16-13 win on Friday night. The Skyhawks owned a 9-0 lead at halftime. The Dons bounced back in the second half but failed to make up enough ground to take the lead. Roper Kay led Salem Hills with two rushing scores.

Non-region

St. Frances, Maryland 21 @ No. 8 West Panthers 6

The West Panthers fell to 2-4 as they couldn’t score a touchdown against the St. Frances Panthers. All three of St. Frances’ touchdowns came on the ground.

