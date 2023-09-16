On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped

Sep 16, 2023, 9:27 AM

FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a new...

FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, July 14, 2023, in Washington. Boebert was kicked out of a “Beetlejuice” show in Denver on Sunday, Sept. 10, according to security footage. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JESSE BEDAYN AND MATTHEW BROWN


DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized Friday after getting kicked out of a musical play in Colorado last weekend for disruptive behavior and then falsely denying she had been vaping.

The apology came a day after surveillance video emerged that showed Boebert vaping at her seat in a Denver theater. Her campaign earlier denied the theater’s contention that she had been vaping.

The normally combative Boebert said in a Friday statement that her actions were not meant to be malicious or cause harm “but the reality is they did.”

She was kicked out of the “Beetlejuice” musical last Sunday following complaints from people in the audience that she and another guest were vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance.

When the lights were still on and as people were taking their seats around Boebert, she could be seen in the surveillance video putting her hand to her mouth then blowing out a cloud of vapor. After the lights went off, the footage showed Boebert dancing in her seat and flashes from her phone as she held it up and appeared to take photos of herself during the performance.

Two days after the incident, Boebert posted in social media: “It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!”

Boebert noted in her statement that she has been going through a divorce and said her behavior was unacceptable.

“I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign manager,” she said. “We do understand the nature of how this looks.”

In her relatively short time in Washington, Boebert built a national profile and has aligned with the extreme right wing of the GOP. Her assertive style has grabbed media headlines, most famously when she heckled President Joe Biden during his 2022 State of the Union address.

She is in her second term in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, largely covering the state’s western half.

The city-owned Buell Theater did not name Boebert when it released the video clips from surveillance cameras that showed the congresswoman and her companion being led out of the theater by members of its staff.

During the confrontation, the two made comments along the lines of “do you know who I am” and “I will be contacting the mayor,” according to theater representatives.

The two guests at first refused to leave the venue, even after an employee threatened to get the police, the theater said. Once a police officer was on the way, the two left, the theater said.

___

Brown reported from Billings, Mont.

___

Jesse Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - destroyed homes are visible in the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, T...

Jennifer Sinco Kelleher and Rebecca Boone

Hawaii officials say DNA tests drop Maui fire death count to 97

Authorities in Hawaii have adjusted the number of deaths from the deadly Maui wildfire down to at least 97 people.

11 hours ago

Image of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol...

Associated Press

A Jan. 6 rioter was convicted and sentenced in secret. No one will say why

Hundreds of rioters have been charged, convicted and sentenced for joining the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol. Unlike their cases, Samuel Lazar's appears to have been resolved in secret — kept under seal with no explanation, even after his release from prison.

1 day ago

"While we are forever indebted to her for the impact this had on our business, our deepest apprecia...

Leah Dolan, CNN

Princess Diana’s ‘black sheep’ knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction

Princess Diana's sweater fetched $1,143,000 at an auction in New York.

1 day ago

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation dam...

Associated Press

Alex Jones spent over $93,000 in July. Sandy Hook families who sued him have yet to see a dime

Alex Jones' personal spending is frustrating families who are trying to collect on the $1.5 billion in judgments against him for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting a hoax.

1 day ago

Gertrude Schaftlein, 84, a longtime Traffic Control Officer for Louisville Metro Police Department,...

Matthew Keck

84-year-old traffic guard has leg amputated after hit-and-run

A Louisville Metro Police Department traffic guard had to have part of her leg amputated after she was hit by a semitrailer last week.

1 day ago

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the French ambassador to Niger is being 'held hostage.' M...

Dalal Mawad and Chris Liakos, CNN

French ambassador is being ‘held hostage at the French embassy’ in Niger, says Macron

The French ambassador to Niger and other French diplomats are “literally being held hostage at the French embassy,” according to French president Emmanuel Macron.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped