The Rock, College Gameday Crew Make BYU/Arkansas Predictions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was on the set of ESPN’s College Gameday to make predictions on Saturday, September 16. One of the games he and the Gameday crew picked was BYU/Arkansas.

The week three college football slate is lackluster, so BYU’s rare visit to SEC Country stands out.

College Gameday was on location in Boulder, Colorado, for Coach Prime and the Buffs taking on rival Colorado State.

College Gameday picks for BYU vs. Arkansas Des: Arkansas

McAfee: BYU

The Rock: Arkansas

Corso: Arkansas

Herbie: Arkansas#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/uMaok9IEC5 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 16, 2023

One panelist on the College Gameday set picked BYU. He wasn’t confident about the pick, but Pat McAfee rolls with BYU.

Pat McAfee picks BYU

“I don’t know why I did this, but it’s just kind of how I feel; give me BYU,” said McAfee. “I just think, for some reason, mature team going in there getting a big-time dub.”

The Rock picks Arkansas over BYU

No one else on the College Gameday felt the same about BYU’s chances, including The Rock.

“Look that [Arkansas] defense kept them in the game last week until the offense caught up. I’m gonna have to go with Arkansas.”

Coach Lee Corso, who was making his 400th headgear career pick on the College Gameday set, picked Arkansas by two touchdowns.

Kirk Herbstreit is intrigued by BYU going into SEC Country

Kirk Herbstreit was intrigued by the idea of BYU facing an SEC team.

“BYU going into SEC territory, right? That I want to see. I want to see how they handle that atmosphere. I know [Raheim] Sanders is out and puts more on KJ Jefferson. I think he’s going to play [well] throwing the football and also some big runs.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Follow @Mitch_Harper