KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU vs. Arkansas: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Fayetteville

Sep 16, 2023, 1:30 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – BYU/Arkansas complete their two-game home-and-home series today. This year it’s a Big 12/SEC matchup as BYU is a new member of the league.

KSL Sports is on location for today’s non-conference matchup inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Keep checking back here for updates throughout the game.

Series History

Arkansas leads the series 1-0.

Previous meeting: 2022 – Arkansas 52, BYU 35

BYU & Arkansas Statistical Leaders

BYU

  • Passing: Kedon Slovis (493 yards)
  • Rushing: LJ Martin (118 yards)
  • Receiving: Isaac Rex (127 yards)
  • Tackles: Ben Bywater (16)
  • Interceptions: Jakob Robinson (2)

Arkansas

  • Passing: KJ Jefferson (382)
  • Rushing: AJ Green (104)
  • Receiving: Isaac TeSlaa (117)
  • Tackles: Jaheim Thomas (20)
  • Interceptions: Five players (1)

BYU/Arkansas Game Day Reading

Who to Follow on Social Media during BYU/Arkansas game

The KSL Sports team is on location in Fayetteville for BYU/Arkansas coverage.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

