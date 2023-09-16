BYU vs. Arkansas: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – BYU/Arkansas complete their two-game home-and-home series today. This year it’s a Big 12/SEC matchup as BYU is a new member of the league.

KSL Sports is on location for today’s non-conference matchup inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Keep checking back here for updates throughout the game.

Series History

Arkansas leads the series 1-0.

Previous meeting: 2022 – Arkansas 52, BYU 35

BYU & Arkansas Statistical Leaders

BYU

Passing: Kedon Slovis (493 yards)

Rushing: LJ Martin (118 yards)

Receiving: Isaac Rex (127 yards)

Tackles: Ben Bywater (16)

Interceptions: Jakob Robinson (2)

Arkansas

Passing: KJ Jefferson (382)

Rushing: AJ Green (104)

Receiving: Isaac TeSlaa (117)

Tackles: Jaheim Thomas (20)

Interceptions: Five players (1)

BYU/Arkansas Game Day Reading

Who to Follow on Social Media during BYU/Arkansas game

The KSL Sports team is on location in Fayetteville for BYU/Arkansas coverage.

