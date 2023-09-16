BYU vs. Arkansas: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Fayetteville
Sep 16, 2023, 1:30 PM
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – BYU/Arkansas complete their two-game home-and-home series today. This year it’s a Big 12/SEC matchup as BYU is a new member of the league.
KSL Sports is on location for today’s non-conference matchup inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
Series History
Arkansas leads the series 1-0.
Previous meeting: 2022 – Arkansas 52, BYU 35
BYU & Arkansas Statistical Leaders
BYU
- Passing: Kedon Slovis (493 yards)
- Rushing: LJ Martin (118 yards)
- Receiving: Isaac Rex (127 yards)
- Tackles: Ben Bywater (16)
- Interceptions: Jakob Robinson (2)
Arkansas
- Passing: KJ Jefferson (382)
- Rushing: AJ Green (104)
- Receiving: Isaac TeSlaa (117)
- Tackles: Jaheim Thomas (20)
- Interceptions: Five players (1)
BYU/Arkansas Game Day Reading
- Score Prediction, Game Day Preview
- Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has a close relationship with BYU’s Kalani Sitake
- How BYU has performed historically against SEC teams
- BYU’s Injury Report heading into Arkansas game
- Freshman LJ Martin will start for BYU at running back
- Big 12 Power Rankings: Week Three
- Is revenge on the mind for BYU?
- Sam Pittman views BYU as a better team this year
- BYU’s uniform combination against the Hogs
