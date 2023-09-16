Utah Football Remains Undefeated With Win Over Weber State Wildcats

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football improved to 3-0 with a win over the Weber State Wildcats, 31-7, in Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.

Utah came in off of a comeback win over Baylor last weekend. Two fourth-quarter touchdowns allowed the Utes to leave Waco with a win.

Weber State also secured a week two win. They played Northern Iowa for the first time since 2019 and beat the Panthers, 34-17.

Like the Utes, the Wildcats attempted to stay undefeated as they traveled down south for a match in SLC.

Pregame

Don’t miss 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗿𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹 two hours before each game!! 🙌🙌🙌#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/2kqH5frzIl — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) September 16, 2023

First Half

First Quarter

Utah won the toss and will defer to the second half. Utah defense up first.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Utah defense does what you’d expect. Three and out for the Wildcats.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

As expected, Nate Johnson in at quarterback. Completes a pass to Thomas Yassmin for 9 yards.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Nate Johnson throws a beauty to Munir McClain for 33 yards. Utah moving the chains with ease so far on Weber State.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

JJ slow to get up on that last run. Jaylon Glover in who gets the first down on 3rd and 1. 1st and goal for the #Utes #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Jaylon Glover takes the handoff but is just short. 4th and 1 at the goal for the #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

QB Nate Johnson got the snap on fourth down and pushed forward behind the offensive line for the touchdown.

The score was Johnson’s third rushing touchdown this season.

Nate Johnson leads Utah on five minute drive to put the #Utes on the board against Weber State after the defense held the Wildcats to a three and out to start the game.#UTAH 7 | #WEBERSTATE 0#GoUtes #UteProud pic.twitter.com/8PQepZOk12 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 16, 2023

Jaylon Glover gets the ball in Utah’s second offensive series and takes it eight yards.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Nate Johnson and Money Parks nearly connected on a long pass. Parks only had one hand available and still nearly brought it in.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Nate Johnson sacked after a false start penalty moved the ball back on 3rd down. #Utes to punt. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Utah defense does it’s job again. #Utes to get the ball again.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Nate Johnson keeps and weaves his way to a first down. 1st and 10 from the Utah 32.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Nate Johnson and Munir McClain have a nice connection early on in this contest. First down Utah.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER#UTAH 7 | #WEBERSTATE 0 The #Utes have a 111 yards of offense to WSU’s 35.#GoUtes #UteProud — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 16, 2023

Second Quarter

Utah brings out the field goal unit on 4th and 9 from the Weber State 19. Joey Cheek is good for the 37-yard attempt.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

On Weber State’s following possession, they found success in the run game.

After a 47-yard gain by Damon Bankston, RB Kris Jackson punched it in on the goalline for the Wildcats.

TOUCHDOWN WILDCATS! Kris Jackson with a 2-yard TD! Utah leads 10-7 10:39 2nd quarter #WeAreWeber | @KrisJackson__7 pic.twitter.com/sH9pPEilev — Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) September 16, 2023

Mikey Matthews puts Utah on the 30 with a solid kick return.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Nate Johnson keeps and gets the first down after a false start penalty moved the #Utes back.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Offense line has been a little sloppy this drive.

Holding moves Utah back. 1st and 20 from the 31.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Nearly had the first turnover of the game but the Wildcat defender dropped the ball. 3rd and 16.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Nate Johnson then completes to Mikey Matthews who says “16 yards, no problem. I’ll get you 40.” 1st down and then some for the #Utes.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Money Parks takes it to the bank 🤑#Utes extend their lead.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Utah defense makes short work of Weber State’s possession. Wildcat special teams pins the #Utes in their own 4-yard line to start. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Ja’Quinden Jackson shoots through the middle for 12 yards and some breathing room for the #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Nate Johnson connects to Munir McClain for a 49-yard reception. Just lovely.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Nate Johnson feels the pressure and takes off for nine yards. 4th and 3 from the Weber State 11.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

END OF THE HALF#UTAH 17 | #WEBERSTATE 7#Utes have racked up 247 yards of offense to the Wildcat’s 99 yards. Utah is 4-8 on 3rd down. Weber State has the lone sack of the game.#GoUtes #WeAreWeber — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 16, 2023

Second Half

Third Quarter

Very nice, controlled drive by Nate Johnson and the #Utes wrapped up with a Jaylon Glover touchdown run out of the half.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Jaylon Glover punches the ball in after the #Utes go for a drive out of the half.#UTAH 24 | #WEBERSTATE 7 10:17 Q3 pic.twitter.com/ausYrhbbpD — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 16, 2023

Nothing much going in Utah’s second drive the half so Jack Bouwmeester out to punt.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Cole Bishop with Utah’s first sack of the day. That’s followed by a Lander Barton #PickSix. That is 20 straight seasons of Utah football with a pick six. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Jonah Elliss got to the runner fast…WOW!#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Fourth Quarter

Logan Fano caused and recovered a fumble for the Utah defense. Offense will get to start on their 44-yard line.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Chris Curry in the game and he got a big cheer from the crowd for a 5-yard run. Curry looked like he was on the verge of breaking out for the #Utes last season before a season-ending injury. Love the love he’s getting.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Bryson Barnes enters the game.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 16, 2023

Final from Salt Lake City. Back home next week! #WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/Vxaq49U7HY — Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) September 16, 2023

