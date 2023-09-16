On the Site:
Utah Football Remains Undefeated With Win Over Weber State Wildcats

Sep 16, 2023, 3:02 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football improved to 3-0 with a win over the Weber State Wildcats, 31-7, in Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.

Utah came in off of a comeback win over Baylor last weekend. Two fourth-quarter touchdowns allowed the Utes to leave Waco with a win.

RELATED: Fourth Quarter Heroics Lead Utah Utes To Win Over Baylor Bears

Weber State also secured a week two win. They played Northern Iowa for the first time since 2019 and beat the Panthers, 34-17.

Like the Utes, the Wildcats attempted to stay undefeated as they traveled down south for a match in SLC.

RELATED: Weber State Football Travels To Northern Iowa, Spoils Panthers Home Opener

Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

QB Nate Johnson got the snap on fourth down and pushed forward behind the offensive line for the touchdown.

The score was Johnson’s third rushing touchdown this season.

RELATED: Nate Johnson Sneaks In End Zone To Open Scoring For Utah

Second Quarter

On Weber State’s following possession, they found success in the run game.

After a 47-yard gain by Damon Bankston, RB Kris Jackson punched it in on the goalline for the Wildcats.

RELATED: Kris Jackson Opens Scoring For Weber State Against Utah

RELATED: Money Parks Makes Big Play, Follows Up With Touchdown

Second Half

Third Quarter

RELATED: Jaylon Glover Caps Off Utah Drive With Rushing Touchdown

RELATED: Lander Barton Intercepts Weber State QB, Takes It Back For Six

Fourth Quarter

