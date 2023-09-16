On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

PK: Best Is Yet To Come For Utah Football

Sep 16, 2023, 3:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The preliminaries are over, with the primary objective each time accomplished as expected.

Utah’s football team didn’t exactly breeze through the non-conference season but still won all three games – the latest was 31-7 over Weber State at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday – in good enough fashion. Now commences the interesting part.

RELATED: Utah Football Remains Undefeated With Win Over Weber State Wildcats

From a competitive standpoint, as usually is the case, Weber State plays a football power such as Utah expecting to get a fat paycheck and a loss. Any mystery was eliminated early in the first quarter after Utah’s defense forced a three-and-out on Weber State’s first possession and the offense marched 69 yards in 10 plays for the touchdown.

Oh, sure, coach Kyle Whittingham nitpicked a few things – kickoff defense, for instance, was horrible and the Utes botched a field-goal opportunity – in his postgame remarks. Big deal, the football world is still waiting on the first team to play a perfect game.

“Bottom line, we did what we were supposed to do,” said Whittingham, who noted up to 16 players are out with injuries.

Let’s wait until the real competition starts before claiming any deficiencies. The intrigue begins next week, against UCLA, with the Utes facing a gauntlet of teams that most certainly comprise the toughest schedule in program history. Bring on the curtain call of the Pac-12.

In its final season before the money-grab – otherwise known as realignment – destroys the conference, the Pac-12 will go out in style. A record eight teams ended the week ranked on the top 25, making the conference unquestionably the deepest in college football.

“We’ve made some good strides these past three games,” said linebacker Lander Barton, whose pick-six extended Utah’s streak to 20 consecutive seasons with an interception returned for a touchdown.

RELATED: Lander Barton Intercepts Weber State QB, Takes It Back For Six

Led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, the depth and quality of quarterbacks sets the Pac-12 apart from its peers. From Seattle south to Tucson, Arizona, nearly every quarterback the Utes face will be capable of lighting up a defense.

In addition to the dynamic Williams, who plays the position arguably as well as anyone in the game’s history, the conference can boast of having several future NFL quarterbacks. Michael Penix (Washington), Bo Nix (Oregon) and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) each have outstanding chances at making professional rosters in the next season or two, along with several others who will get a chance down the line.

As it stands, Arizona State and Cal look like the only two pushovers on Utah’s remaining schedule. Even Arizona, which was picked to finish eighth in the conference, has a potent quarterback in Jayden de Laura with the ability to at least test Utah’s defense.

Perhaps the team with the biggest concern at the game’s most important position is, ironically enough, the two-time defending champion.  For all his bravado in the week leading up to the first game against Florida, starting quarterback Cam Rising can claim to feeling “pretty damn good” but he’s yet to put on the uniform.

Donning a headset while wearing shorts and a t-shirt during games is not the most productive way to spend the non-conference portion of the schedule. Ideally, after suffering a knee injury in last season’s Rose Bowl game, Rising would have had a taste of live action before starting conference play.

But his first game will come during the conference season, which hopefully for Utah’s sake, is next week against UCLA at Rice-Eccles Stadium. But, with Whittingham continuing to guard Rising’s status as if national security depended on it, Rising’s return likely will remain a secret until game time.

The captain’s absence has solidified the backup quarterback position, which had been unsettled until redshirt freshman Nate Johnson seized the job with an excellent showing in last week’s come-from-behind win over Baylor. A dynamic runner, Johnson has improved enough as a passer to give the offense some hope if Rising remains slow to return or suffers his third serious injury in the last four seasons.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Want more coverage of Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU To Honor Late Arkansas Football Legends, Run Signed Flag Onto Field

BYU football plans to honor late Arkansas legends Ryan Mallett and Alex Collins by running a signed Razorbacks flag onto the field.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani Out For Remainder Of Season

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will miss the rest of the season because of an oblique injury, the team announced Saturday.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Remains Undefeated With Win Over Weber State Wildcats

Utah Football improves to 3-0 with a win over the Weber State Wildcats, 31-7, in Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lander Barton Intercepts Weber State QB, Takes It Back For Six

Utah linebacker Lander Barton intercepted Weber State QB Kylan Weisser in the third quarter and took it back to the house.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jaylon Glover Caps Off Utah Drive With Rushing Touchdown

On the Ute's first possession after halftime, they put together a great drive that ended in a Jaylon Glover rushing touchdown.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU vs. Arkansas: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Fayetteville

Stay up-to-speed with everything happening in Fayetteville with BYU/Arkansas.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

PK: Best Is Yet To Come For Utah Football