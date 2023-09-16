BYU To Honor Late Arkansas Football Legends, Run Signed Flag Onto Field

SALT LAKE CITY – The BYU football program plans to honor late Arkansas legends Ryan Mallett and Alex Collins by running a signed Razorbacks flag onto the field before kickoff.

BYU football to honor late Arkansas Razorbacks

The Razorbacks will host the Cougars at Razorback Stadium (Capacity: 76,000) in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday, September 16.

Prior to kicking off its football contests, BYU will run multiple flags onto the gridiron. Those flags usually include ones to honor BYU, the state of Utah, and the United States of America. The flag bearers are current and former Cougar players.

In Week 3, the Cougars will honor a pair of Arkansas greats who passed away earlier in 2023.

We’ll be paying tribute to Ryan Mallett and Alex Collins all season long by painting their respective initials at the 15- and 3-yard lines of Frank Broyles Field. pic.twitter.com/OGrsHjxnIb — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 8, 2023

“In honor of @RazorbackFB legends Ryan Mallett and Alex Collins the team will run out this signed flag when the Cougs take the field,” the BYU football team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mallett, a former Arkansas quarterback, passed away at the age of 35 on June 27. Collins, a former Razorback running back, passed away at the age of 28 on August 13.

In honor of @RazorbackFB legends Ryan Mallett and Alex Collins the team will run out this signed flag when the Cougs take the field. pic.twitter.com/V4ysWcY9QC — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 16, 2023

About Ryan Mallett

Mallet was born in Batesville, Arkansas. After starting his college career at Michigan, the quarterback played for the Razorbacks from 2008-10. Following his college career, Mallet was selected by the New England Patriots during the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He played in the NFL from 2011-17. Mallet was a member of the Patriots, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens during his professional career. Mallett drowned while swimming in Destin, Florida.

We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. He was a Razorback legend with larger-than-life talent and a personality to match. He led our program to some of our best moments in recent memory. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are… pic.twitter.com/aYlMOBkHAV — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) June 27, 2023

About Alex Collins

Collins played at Arkansas from 2013-15. Following his time with the Razorbacks, the running was selected by the Seattle Seahawks during the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Collins played in the NFL from 2016-2021 and the XFL in 2023. During his NFL career, the running back played for the Seahawks and Ravens. He was also a member of the USFL’s Memphis Showboats. Collins was killed in a motorcycle accident in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.

We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person. His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this… pic.twitter.com/O1MhthAQer — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) August 15, 2023

Arkansas vs. BYU

The Cougars and Razorbacks have only played once before. BYU hosted Arkansas in 2022. The Razorbacks defeated the Cougars, 52-35.

Saturday night. Under the lights. In our house. What more needs to be said? pic.twitter.com/EF8bKV3kQl — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 16, 2023

BYU’s game against Arkansas will start at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

