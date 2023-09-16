On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU To Honor Late Arkansas Football Legends, Run Signed Flag Onto Field

Sep 16, 2023, 3:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The BYU football program plans to honor late Arkansas legends Ryan Mallett and Alex Collins by running a signed Razorbacks flag onto the field before kickoff.

RELATED STORIES

BYU football to honor late Arkansas Razorbacks

The Razorbacks will host the Cougars at Razorback Stadium (Capacity: 76,000) in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday, September 16.

Prior to kicking off its football contests, BYU will run multiple flags onto the gridiron. Those flags usually include ones to honor BYU, the state of Utah, and the United States of America. The flag bearers are current and former Cougar players.

In Week 3, the Cougars will honor a pair of Arkansas greats who passed away earlier in 2023.

“In honor of @RazorbackFB legends Ryan Mallett and Alex Collins the team will run out this signed flag when the Cougs take the field,” the BYU football team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mallett, a former Arkansas quarterback, passed away at the age of 35 on June 27. Collins, a former Razorback running back, passed away at the age of 28 on August 13.

About Ryan Mallett

Mallet was born in Batesville, Arkansas. After starting his college career at Michigan, the quarterback played for the Razorbacks from 2008-10. Following his college career, Mallet was selected by the New England Patriots during the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He played in the NFL from 2011-17. Mallet was a member of the Patriots, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens during his professional career. Mallett drowned while swimming in Destin, Florida.

About Alex Collins

Collins played at Arkansas from 2013-15. Following his time with the Razorbacks, the running was selected by the Seattle Seahawks during the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Collins played in the NFL from 2016-2021 and the XFL in 2023. During his NFL career, the running back played for the Seahawks and Ravens. He was also a member of the USFL’s Memphis Showboats. Collins was killed in a motorcycle accident in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.

Arkansas vs. BYU

The Cougars and Razorbacks have only played once before. BYU hosted Arkansas in 2022. The Razorbacks defeated the Cougars, 52-35.

RELATED: How To Watch BYU Football Versus Arkansas Razorbacks

BYU’s game against Arkansas will start at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani Out For Remainder Of Season

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will miss the rest of the season because of an oblique injury, the team announced Saturday.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PK: Best Is Yet To Come For Utah Football

Utah football didn’t breeze through the non-conference season but still won all three games. Now commences the interesting part.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Remains Undefeated With Win Over Weber State Wildcats

Utah Football improves to 3-0 with a win over the Weber State Wildcats, 31-7, in Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lander Barton Intercepts Weber State QB, Takes It Back For Six

Utah linebacker Lander Barton intercepted Weber State QB Kylan Weisser in the third quarter and took it back to the house.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jaylon Glover Caps Off Utah Drive With Rushing Touchdown

On the Ute's first possession after halftime, they put together a great drive that ended in a Jaylon Glover rushing touchdown.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU vs. Arkansas: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Fayetteville

Stay up-to-speed with everything happening in Fayetteville with BYU/Arkansas.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

BYU To Honor Late Arkansas Football Legends, Run Signed Flag Onto Field