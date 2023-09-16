Utah Tech Football Picks Up First Win Of Season At Northern Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech football team earned its first victory of the 2023 season with a win on the road over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Lumberjacks hosted the Trailblazers at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona on Saturday, September 16.

Utah Tech soundly defeated NAU, 50-36.

The Trailblazers struck first and took a 3-0 lead on a field goal during the opening minutes of the afternoon contest. Late in the quarter, Utah Tech fell behind 7-3 after an NAU touchdown. However, as the quarter ended, the Blazers regained the lead after a touchdown run by Ronnie Walker Jr.

Utah Tech never trailed again.

2Q/10:42 – TOUCHDOWN! The Trailblazers turn the big defense stop into points as Kobe Tracy finds Jaivian Lofton in the corner of the end zone for a 17-yd scoring strike!#UtahTechBlazers | #UACFootball pic.twitter.com/e6fM86J7nJ — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) September 16, 2023

During the final 15 minutes of the first half, the Trailblazers erupted for 27 points. At halftime, the Blazers went to the locker room with a 37-7 advantage behind 34 unanswered points.

Following the break, the Lumberjacks responded with a touchdown drive to cut Utah Tech’s lead to 24 points. The Trailblazers quickly punched back with another run. Utah Tech finished the third and opened the fourth quarter by scoring 13 unanswered points.

3Q/2:42 – TOUCHDOWN!!! Kobe Tracy fakes the hand off and hits Michael Moten in stride on the slant, and the senior takes it to the house for a 60-yd TD!

#UtahTechBlazers | #UACFootball pic.twitter.com/5c5uX4SR2z — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) September 16, 2023

Northern Arizona scored three touchdowns late in the game but the first half deficit was too much for the Lumberjacks to overcome.

Trailblazers quarterback Kobe Tracy finished the game 19/32 passing for 318 yards and two touchdowns. Walker Jr. had 16 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown.

With the win, the Trailblazers improved to a 1-2 record this season. Utah Tech’s next game is on the road against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, September 23 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN+.

