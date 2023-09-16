On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Trick Play Gives BYU Life, Touchdown Against Arkansas Razorbacks

Sep 16, 2023, 6:13 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – BYU started slowly in SEC Country before a trick play gave the Cougars some life and their first touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks hosted the Cougars at Razorback Stadium (Capacity: 76,000) in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday, September 16.

With 8:28 remaining in the first quarter and the Cougars trailing the Razorbacks, 14-0, BYU’s Kedon Slovis dumped the ball off behind the line of scrimmage to Parker Kingston, a former high school quarterback himself.

Kingston unloaded a deep pass to the opposite side of the field. The throw landed in the hands of a wide-open Deion Smith for a BYU touchdown.

The score gave the Cougars their first points of the contest and cut Arkansas’ lead to 14-7.

The trick play capped a two-play, 53-yard drive that took only 52 seconds.

Prior to the possession, the Cougars had zero total yards on their first two drives combined.

Before his time as a wide receiver at BYU, Kingston was a standout quarterback at Roy High School. With the Royals, Kingston was 187/314 passing for 2,649 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 232 times for 2,136 yards and 33 touchdowns. Kingston also caught five touchdowns as a receiver.

In BYU’s previous game, a win over Southern Utah, Smith scored his first touchdown as a member of the Cougars.

BYU’s game against Arkansas is broadcast on ESPN2, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

BYU vs. Arkansas All-Time Series

The Cougars and Razorbacks have only played once before. BYU hosted Arkansas in 2022. The Razorbacks defeated the Cougars, 52-35.

BYU’s game against Arkansas will start at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

