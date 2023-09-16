BYU Freshman Running Back Explodes For Long Touchdown Run Against Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – After a disastrous start against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the BYU Cougars are finding their footing in SEC Country.

Linebacker Max Tooley sacked Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson on the ensuing Razorback possession after Deon Smith got the Cougars on the board.

BYU got the ball back with great field position starting at the Arkansas 45-yard line.

Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick dialed up a run play to freshman LJ Martin who did the rest.

With 2:24 remaining in the first quarter, Martin took the first play of the drive to the house on a 45-yard touchdown run.

It was a much-needed chunk play on the ground for BYU who had struggled to rush the football prior to that run.

BYU's game against Arkansas is being broadcast on ESPN2, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

BYU vs. Arkansas All-Time Series

The Cougars and Razorbacks have only played once before. BYU hosted Arkansas in 2022. The Razorbacks defeated the Cougars, 52-35 in Provo, Utah.

