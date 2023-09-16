On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Freshman Running Back Explodes For Long Touchdown Run Against Arkansas

Sep 16, 2023, 6:47 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – After a disastrous start against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the BYU Cougars are finding their footing in SEC Country.

Linebacker Max Tooley sacked Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson on the ensuing Razorback possession after Deon Smith got the Cougars on the board.

BYU got the ball back with great field position starting at the Arkansas 45-yard line.

Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick dialed up a run play to freshman LJ Martin who did the rest.

With 2:24 remaining in the first quarter, Martin took the first play of the drive to the house on a 45-yard touchdown run.

It was a much-needed chunk play on the ground for BYU who had struggled to rush the football prior to that run.

RELATED STORIES

BYU’s game against Arkansas is being broadcast on ESPN2, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

BYU vs. Arkansas All-Time Series

The Cougars and Razorbacks have only played once before. BYU hosted Arkansas in 2022. The Razorbacks defeated the Cougars, 52-35 in Provo, Utah.

BYU’s game against Arkansas will start at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2, KSL NewsRadio(102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

You can hear Matt Baiamonte every Saturday on KSL Newsradio for Cougar Sports Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. or you can find him on Twitter.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

One-Handed Catch By Rex Leads To Martin Touchdown, BYU Lead Over Arkansas

Isaac Rex made a spectacular one-handed reception to set up a touchdown run by LJ Martin that gave the Cougars a lead over the Razorbacks.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Trick Play Gives BYU Life, Touchdown Against Arkansas Razorbacks

BYU started slowly in SEC Country before a trick play gave the Cougars some life and their first touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Football Picks Up First Win Of Season At Northern Arizona

The Utah Tech football team earned its first victory of the 2023 season with a win on the road over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah Football’s Win Over Weber State

The Utes wrapped up their out-of-conference schedule at home with a win over their neighbors to the north- Weber State.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU To Honor Late Arkansas Football Legends, Run Signed Flag Onto Field

BYU football plans to honor late Arkansas legends Ryan Mallett and Alex Collins by running a signed Razorbacks flag onto the field.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani Out For Remainder Of Season

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will miss the rest of the season because of an oblique injury, the team announced Saturday.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

BYU Freshman Running Back Explodes For Long Touchdown Run Against Arkansas