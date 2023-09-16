On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
One-Handed Catch By Rex Leads To Martin Touchdown, BYU Lead Over Arkansas

Sep 16, 2023, 6:47 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – BYU tight end Isaac Rex made a spectacular one-handed reception to set up a touchdown run by LJ Martin that gave the Cougars a lead over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks hosted the Cougars at Razorback Stadium (Capacity: 76,000) in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday, September 16.

Early in the second quarter, BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis found Isaac Rex for a 26-yard gain after the tight end made a sensational grab on an overthrown ball.

The play moved the Cougars down to the Arkansas four-yard line and set up a 1st & Goal. Two plays later, Martin powered his way across the goal line for his second score of the first half.

Martin’s run gave BYU a 21-14 advantage on the scoreboard and its first lead of the game.

After the touchdown, Martin had eight carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Rex had four catches for 57 yards.

The touchdown capped a 10-play, 70-yard drive that lasted 3:20.

In the first quarter, the freshman running back scored his first collegiate touchdown. Martin entered the contest having run the ball 22 times for 118 yards during the Cougars’ first two games of the 2023 season.

BYU’s game against Arkansas is broadcast on ESPN2, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

BYU vs. Arkansas All-Time Series

The Cougars and Razorbacks have only played once before. BYU hosted Arkansas in 2022. The Razorbacks defeated the Cougars, 52-35.

BYU’s game against Arkansas will start at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

