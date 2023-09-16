Tooley Picks Off Jefferson, Slovis Finds Kingston To Tie Game Against Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – BYU linebacker Max Tooley hauled in an interception to set up a game-tying touchdown by the Cougars during their football game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks hosted the Cougars at Razorback Stadium (Capacity: 76,000) in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday, September 16.

With 2:02 left in the third quarter, Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson threw a pass over the middle and straight into the hands of Tooley. The BYU linebacker returned the ball to the Arkansas 20-yard line.

The pick ended a six-play, 12-yard drive by the Razorbacks and set up the Cougars in scoring territory. On the following play, BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis connected with Parker Kingston for a 20-yard touchdown. After a PAT, the Cougars tied the game at 31-31.

After the touchdown, Slovis was 10/22 passing for 111 yards and one touchdown.

Kingston had two receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown. The receiver was also 1/1 passing for 37 yards and a touchdown.

#BYU capitalizes immediately on the interception. Kedon Slovis connects with a Parker Kingston on a screen for a 20-yard Touchdown. Tie game.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

Tooley had three total tackles, two solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one interception.

BYU’s game against Arkansas is broadcast on ESPN2, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

BYU vs. Arkansas All-Time Series

The Cougars and Razorbacks have only played once before. BYU hosted Arkansas in 2022. The Razorbacks defeated the Cougars, 52-35.

BYU’s game against Arkansas will start at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

RELATED: How To Watch BYU Football Versus Arkansas Razorbacks

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland