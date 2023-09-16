Fake Field Goal Attempt Goes Awry For BYU Football, Penalty Saves Cougars

On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Sep 16, 2023, 8:27 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – In a wild back-and-forth game in SEC country, the BYU Cougars have fought back yet again in the third quarter.

Arkansas elected to go for it on fourth down near midfield midway through the third quarter.

It was a power run attempt that was stuffed by the Cougar defense.

Jackson Cravens blew up the play at the line of scrimmage and AJ Vongphachanh finished off Rashod Dubinion for a turnover.

Kedon Slovis and the BYU offense moved into scoring territory before a third-down sack forced a field goal attempt.

Instead of a field goal, the holder Ryan Rehkow kept the ball and attempted to pick up the first down with his legs.

He was stopped short.

However, the play was after the play clock expired.

It was a lucky break for BYU who decided to kick the field goal.

Will Ferrin connected on a 43-yard field goal to bring the Arkansas lead down to seven points.

BYU vs. Arkansas All-Time Series

The Cougars and Razorbacks have only played once before. BYU hosted Arkansas in 2022.

The Razorbacks defeated the Cougars, 52-35 in Provo, Utah.

BYU/Arkansas Game Day Reading

Who to Follow on Social Media during BYU/Arkansas game

The KSL Sports team is on location in Fayetteville for BYU/Arkansas coverage.

You can hear Matt Baiamonte every Saturday on KSL Newsradio for Cougar Sports Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. or you can find him on Twitter.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

