BYU QB Kedon Slovis Finds Chase Roberts For Go-Ahead TD Against Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts snagged a touchdown catch on a pass from Kedon Slovis for the go-ahead score late in the Cougars’ football game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks hosted the Cougars at Razorback Stadium (Capacity: 76,000) in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday, September 16. It was the eighth-most attended game in the history of Razorback Stadium.

With 8:00 left in the fourth quarter, Slovis connected with Roberts, who made a one-handed grab for an impressive seven-yard touchdown. Following a Will Ferrin extra-point kick, the Cougars took a 38-31 lead over the Razorbacks.

It was Roberts’ second touchdown catch of the season.

The play capped a nine-play, 69-yard drive that took 4:46 off the game clock. The Cougars began the drive at their own 31-yard line and methodically marched the ball down the field and into scoring territory before regaining the lead.

The touchdown was BYU’s second of the second half and gave BYU its first lead since the second quarter.

Following the touchdown pass, Slovis was 13/25 passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Roberts had two receptions for 12 yards and a touchdown. The score gave some redemption to Roberts, who lost a fumble earlier in the contest.

BYU vs. Arkansas All-Time Series

The Cougars and Razorbacks have only played once before. BYU hosted Arkansas in 2022. The Razorbacks defeated the Cougars, 52-35.

