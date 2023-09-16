BYU Football Comes Back To Beat Arkansas For Rare SEC Win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The BYU football team came back in the second half to beat the Arkansas Razorbacks for a rare victory against a school from the Southeastern Conference.

The Razorbacks hosted the Cougars at Razorback Stadium (Capacity: 76,000) in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday, September 16. It was the eighth-most attended game in the history of Razorback Stadium.

BYU beat Arkansas, 38-31.

The Cougars outscored the Razorbacks by 10 points in the second half.

With the win, the Cougars improved to 5-7 all-time against SEC teams.

Pregame

#BYU LB Max Tooley told @kslsports on tonight’s Arkansas game: “I think there’s a big chip on our shoulder this week. We want to prepare the right way and we want to do everything the right way so we can learn from our mistakes [against Arkansas] last year.”#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 16, 2023

In honor of @RazorbackFB legends Ryan Mallett and Alex Collins the team will run out this signed flag when the Cougs take the field. pic.twitter.com/V4ysWcY9QC — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 16, 2023

Kedon Slovis is in the house. #BYU in #SEC country ready to take on the Razorbacks.@kslsports pic.twitter.com/ZqyYAj9OKa — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) September 16, 2023

Razorbacks Stadium holds 72,000. I’ve heard from some that #BYU should have close to 10,000 fans here.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/neGVRPpVJZ — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) September 16, 2023

What are Kedon Slovis and Deion Smith saying about #BYU fans on the road??? Find out on @KSL5TV news at about 4:21 in my Live report from Arkansas. See you then!@kslsports #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/jGObmCW2p3 — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) September 16, 2023

I smell bacon pic.twitter.com/b9qQQOVyk2 — Matthew L Glade (@matthewLksl) September 16, 2023

#BYU wide receiver Kody Epps is going through warmups here at Arkansas.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 16, 2023

The Arkansas student section is ready to go. You just gotta love SEC 🏈 pic.twitter.com/9tPqmBjGNd — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 16, 2023

The #BYU hogs warming up. Need a good performance from them to beat the Razorbacks. #BYUFootball @kslsports pic.twitter.com/mwL7sn6gjv — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 16, 2023

Hogs men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman is on hand to watch the #BYU vs Arkansas matchup. pic.twitter.com/zEaV4jou8P — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 16, 2023

#BYU head coach Kalani Sitake is expecting Kody Epps to play tonight according to his pregame interview with @Gregwrubell. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 16, 2023

#BYU coach Kalani Sitake said that he’s “seen a really cool response” from Aidan Robbins and Deion Smith on the news of LJ Martin earning the starting nod at running back.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 16, 2023

those unis pop 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/0saeQ37keh — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 16, 2023

BYU defensive tackle and Arkansas native Caden Haws will run out the flag and present it to members of the Razorback program. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 16, 2023

HYPE US UP 0️⃣!! pic.twitter.com/jDDp9rKatJ — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 16, 2023

Night game in the SEC pic.twitter.com/gpCHTI0rWf — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 16, 2023

Woo Pig Sooie in full force pic.twitter.com/EZum70e3CL — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 16, 2023

IT’S

ABOUT

THAT

TIME pic.twitter.com/3jT9bS0cuH — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 16, 2023

BYU Flag Bearers:

Alumni: Daniel Marquardt (DL, 2001-05), Vincent Xanthos (OL, 2001-03)

USA: Raider Damuni (S)

Sione Veikoso Tribute: Logan Lutui (DE)

Arkansas: Caden Haws (DT)#BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 16, 2023

#BYU DT, Arkansas native Caden Haws runs out an Arkansas Razorbacks flag in honor of Ryan Mallett and Alex Collins. pic.twitter.com/XaUu0YbqJa — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 16, 2023

#BYU ran out an Arkansas Razorbacks flag in honor of Ryan Mallett and Alex Collins who passed away recently.#BYUFootball #WPS pic.twitter.com/621hPFadHb — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 16, 2023

First Half

First Quarter

After one play, Wakley gets injured and is immediately into the medical tent. Malik Moore is now in the game. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 16, 2023

Not a great start for the #BYU defense. 63 yards rushing on the opening drive for the Hogs. #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 16, 2023

Way too easy for the Arkansas offense. #BYU defense from last year against the Hogs has carried over to Fayetteville in the early going. AJ Green pops off a 55-yard touchdown run on the opening drive.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 16, 2023

#BYU rolls with the same starting five along the offensive line as Aaron Roderick said they would earlier this week.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 16, 2023

I could not have dreamt up a worse start for #BYU football. Arkansas ran all over the D on the first drive. Cougars first offensive drive goes nowhere. Special teams gives up a punt return TD. #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 16, 2023

That opening series was rough for #BYU‘s offense. Offensive line struggled and then the special teams gives up a punt return for a touchdown. BYU is down 14-0 and they’ve only run four offensive snaps in this game.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 16, 2023

That punt return for a TD is the first BYU has allowed since 2019 against Washington. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 16, 2023

This place is loud. Arkansas giving their fans EVERY reason to be loud. Right now dominating BYU and we’re not even 4 minutes into the game.#BYU #Arkansas — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) September 16, 2023

This the year BYU really does want Bama — Patrick Kinahan (@PKKinahan) September 16, 2023

#BYU Sports Network sideline reporter Mitchell Juergens (@mitchell_juergs) reports that Crew Wakley is being looked at by trainers for a head injury.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 16, 2023

#BYU WR Kody Epps is playing. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 16, 2023

First pass attempt from Kedon Slovis to Kody Epps results in a drop. Ends the drive for #BYU.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 16, 2023

The best play of the night so far was that last punt from Ryan Rekhow that went out of bounds at the Arkansas three-yard line. Lots of NFL scouts here. They must have liked that from Rehkow. #BYU #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 16, 2023

#BYU’s section of fans hasn’t had much to cheer about in the opening minutes. pic.twitter.com/Wkl5tweARk — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 16, 2023

#BYU‘s defense got a stop against the Arkansas offense. Didn’t type that much last season. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 16, 2023

This is a massive drive upcoming for the #BYU offense. Great starting field position. They need points to slow down this Hog momentum. #BYU #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 16, 2023

Beautiful double-throw trick play from Parker Kingston to Deion Smith for the TOUCHDOWN. Kingston was a quarterback in high school at Roy High School.#BYU is on the board.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

#BYU “special” from Parker Kingston to Deon Smith gets the Cougars on the board. Absolutely MASSIVE play. https://t.co/B0DXs8Kt2h — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 17, 2023

Parker Kingston played a lot of reps at QB at Roy High School. He not only has that speed, but he’s got an arm too.#BYUFootball @KSLSports — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) September 17, 2023

Touchdown pass from #BYU WR Parker Kingston to RB Deion Smith. BYU is back in it. pic.twitter.com/BvoUsEwgiz — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 17, 2023

Arkansas 14

BYU 7 8:28 to go in the 1st Quarter#BYUFootball #GoCougs — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 17, 2023

Kingston also had a career-best 46-yard KR earlier, topping his 41-yarder against SUU. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 17, 2023

The TD reception for Deion Smith (37 yards) is his first collegiate TD reception. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 17, 2023

Great pressure from #BYU on third down. Ben Bywater gets a hit on KJ Jefferson as he throws. BYU comes up with a three-and-out.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

#BYU starts with good field position for the third straight possession. — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) September 17, 2023

Arkansas run game > BYU run game. Cougars desperately need to find some production on the ground. 68 yards vs 0 yards for the Cougs. #BYU #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 17, 2023

The WR Parker Kingston TD pass is the first non-QB passing TD for BYU since WR Chase Roberts threw a 22-yarder to QB Jaren Hall last season. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 17, 2023

just like that 🤌 pic.twitter.com/wIy2Dyqtlt — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 17, 2023

What a sequence of events. Arkansas called with an offensive pass interference. On 3rd & 24, Max Tooley comes up with a sack on KJ Jefferson.#BYU defense is gaining confidence against the Hogs.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

Third career sack for LB Max Tooley, first of 2023. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 17, 2023

Total shank by the Arkansas punter Max Fletcher. 10 yard punt, BYU takes on Arkansas 45 yard line. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

WHOA! LJ Martin with a 45-yard touchdown run. Freshman stepping up on a big SEC stage.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

True freshman RB LJ Martin with his first career TD (45 yards) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 17, 2023

Just the third run from scrimmage this game for #BYU and LJ Martin breaks loose for a 45 yard touchdown to tie this game at 14. A first quarter that has felt like an entire half.#BYUFootball #Arkansas @KSLSports — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) September 17, 2023

Wow! LJ Martin with an explosive TD run. Exactly what the Cougars needed on the ground. #BYU #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 17, 2023

There’s still 2:24 left in the first quarter haha — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

45-yard rush for Martin also is BYU’s longest run of the season (Martin had the longest at 21 yards previously) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 17, 2023

So shrewd of the Cougars to lull Arkansas to sleep — Patrick Kinahan (@PKKinahan) September 17, 2023

#BYU LB Isaiah Glasker just stepped out of the medical tent. Walking gently on the sideline.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

#BYU starting its 6th offensive series of the game. Its still the first quarter. — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) September 17, 2023

LJ Martin’s first TD run as a #BYU Cougar. pic.twitter.com/2HFK4pTeyr — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

A little trickeration never hurt anybody.@BYUfootball on the board courtesy of the @ParkerKingston @DeionS20 connection 🤝 📺 ESPN2pic.twitter.com/kaUIUesCLS — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 17, 2023

First quarter stats: pic.twitter.com/bK7lLRQ6DN — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 17, 2023

After a rough start, the #BYU Cougars fought their way back into the game. End of 1st Quarter: 14-14. #BYUFootball #GoCougs — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 17, 2023

Second Quarter

Great play call by #BYU OC Aaron Roderick on that 3rd & 5 to open the 2nd quarter. Excellent execution. Isaac Rex picks up the first down grab.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

Take away the long run and punt return and BYU is blowing out Arkansas — Patrick Kinahan (@PKKinahan) September 17, 2023

Touchdown LJ Martin x2 What a drive from #BYU. The offensive line is setting the tone up front.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

Isaac Rex made a spectacular grab. Equally as impressive, Kedon Slovis stays in the pocket to take the hit and connects on the strike to Rex.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

Kedon Slovis on that last drive was 4-5 passing for 55 yards. Isaac Rex was the target on 4 of those passes and had 3 receptions for 41 yards.#BYUFootball #Arkansas @KSLSports — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) September 17, 2023

Who else had Tennessee flashbacks when #BYU‘s offensive line was trying to push LJ Martin into the endzone on the first rush attempt in the red zone?#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

LET EM HEAR YA COUGS!!!! pic.twitter.com/qLu3cSBf68 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 17, 2023

Arkansas fans not happy with that 3rd & 6 call for KJ Jefferson to take off on the QB keeper.#BYU‘s defense comes up with another stop.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

#BYU‘s defense has held Arkansas to five straight Punts and four of those have been 3 & out. — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) September 17, 2023

LJ Martin is special. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

First running back off the bench for #BYU is Deion Smith. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

Marcus McKenzie double-teamed on the latest #BYU punt. Another BYU speedster came up with the tackle, Jacob Boren.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

Best play for Isaiah Bagnah in his #BYU career. Sacked KJ Jefferson. Had assistance from AJ Vongphachanh.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

so… @BYUfootball travels well 👀 Painting Fayetteville blue in a back-and-forth battle with the Razorbacks. pic.twitter.com/QBxYuM97WZ — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 17, 2023

#BYU WR Chase Roberts fumbles after a big hit from Arkansas DB Dwight McGlothern. Hogs recover. After the play there was an unsportsmanlike penalty. So they will take over on their own 44.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

#BYU DE Blake Mangelson took away the pitch man on 3rd down. Nice play. KJ Jefferson had to keep it because of Mangelson’s defense. Arkansas will attempt a field goal to close out the first half.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

Kalani Sitake before he goes into the halftime locker room: “I think we’re playing football the way we want to right now.” Arkansas leads #BYU 24-21 at the break.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

A Chase Roberts fumble leads to an Arkansas field goal right before the half. Arkansas: 24

BYU: 21#BYU #BYUFootball #GoCougs — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 17, 2023

What a half. Cougs trail by three at the break. pic.twitter.com/1EMkLUUEc5 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 17, 2023

LJ Martin’s 2 rushing TDs in the first half is the first time a BYU true freshman has run for two TDs in a game since RB Miles Davis did against North Alabama in 2020. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 17, 2023

#BYU vs. Arkansas Halftime Stats Total Yards

BYU – 185

Arkansas – 232 Passing

BYU – 113

Arkansas – 123 Rushing

BYU – 72

Arkansas – 109 First Downs

BYU – 10

Arkansas – 10#BYUFootball #GoCougs #BYUvsARK — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 17, 2023

Well…

That was a wild half of football.

Some of the prettiest and ugliest football I’ve seen played in a single half at the college level.

Arkansas 24 BYU 21

No more dropped passes, no more fumbles, no more punts returned for TDs, no more safeties out of position and BYU wins it — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 17, 2023

some faves from the first half 📸 pic.twitter.com/AmrQE0C7k9 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 17, 2023

Second Half

Third Quarter

Tough opening series for the #BYU offense to begin the third quarter. Offensive line had some lapses.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

#BYU burns a timeout 90 seconds into the third quarter. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

Arkansas physicality wearing down #BYU? AJ Green scores his second touchdown of the night. Hogs up 31-21 in the third quarter.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

The catch of the season in the first half from #BYU TE Isaac Rex which led to the Cougars 3rd TD of the game.

Captured by the magical 🎥of @MatthewLKSL #BYUvsArkansas @KSLSports #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/dFSnGDXcrp — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) September 17, 2023

This upcoming Arkansas drive will determine the game. A turnover would be huge for this #BYU defense. — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 17, 2023

74,821 in attendance for #BYU-Arkansas. 8th largest crowd in the history of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

#BYU defense comes up with the defensive stop on 4th down. Huge stop.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

BIG STOP ON 4TH DOWN FOR @aj_v25!!! pic.twitter.com/k36NDMrSxg — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 17, 2023

TE Mata’ava Ta’ase records his first reception at BYU (4 yards) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 17, 2023

Remember when @ParkerKingston used to throw the ball for Roy High School? Well… #BYU remembered. Great play call to get the Cougars first TD of the game. 📹: @matthewLksl #BYUFootball #BYUvsArkansas @KSLSports pic.twitter.com/DmkNoDpb1X — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) September 17, 2023

Greatest delay of game penalty ever for #BYU? Negates a silly fake field goal call.#BYU then settles in for a 43-yard field goal attempt and Will Ferrin boots it.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

first career FG for @wtferrin is a big one!! pic.twitter.com/pjWX6FiyAt — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 17, 2023

Big 3rd & 4 pickup from KJ Jefferson. #BYU‘s defense had him but couldn’t finish the job. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

#BYU‘s defense comes up with a big play again. One play after a sack, Max Tooley picks off KJ Jefferson. Chants of “DEFENSE” were being heard from the BYU section. Tooley delivers his seventh career INT.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

WR Parker Kingston with his first career receiving TD on a 20-yard catch and run. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 17, 2023

#BYU capitalizes immediately on the interception. Kedon Slovis connects with a Parker Kingston on a screen for a 20-yard Touchdown. Tie game.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

How does a kicker get a false start? — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

The momentum swings in this game are like nothing I’ve ever seen before. We are in for a wild finish in the Ozarks (sorta). #BYU #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 17, 2023

#BYU‘s pass rush has come alive. Tyler Batty, Blake Mangelson bringing the heat on Jefferson.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

FIRST CAREER TD FOR @ParkerKingston!! ALL TIED UP 31-31 pic.twitter.com/sM6MFD2SSx — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 17, 2023

Stats after 3 quarters: pic.twitter.com/S5zRGfxh7Z — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 17, 2023

Okkkayyy Brigham! I see y’all ballin! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 17, 2023

Fourth Quarter

What an open field tackle by Eddie Heckard on third down. Big time player.#BYUFootball #BYU — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

Off the upright! — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

love when the touchdown is next to the camera 😏 pic.twitter.com/0qDElYroFD — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 17, 2023

😎 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 17, 2023

Parker Kingston is a baller. He’s clearly been the most valuable player for this Cougar offense today. #BYU #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 17, 2023

Kedon Slovis the runner. He worked on that phase of his game this past offseason. Keeps showing up for #BYU this season. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

It was only a matter of time before we saw the deep ball to Keelan Marion. Gain of 37 yards. Home run receiver for #BYU. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

What a dime @Kedonslovis. — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 17, 2023

Amazing one-handed grab by Chase Roberts for a touchdown. #BYU takes the lead. No replay shown inside the stadium. But seeing that live, wow. What a catch.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

WR Chase Roberts with his 2nd TD of the year, 5th of his career (7 yards) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 17, 2023

QB Kedon Slovis was 3 for 3 on the drive for 56 yards and ran for 8 yards to convert a third down. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 17, 2023

What a wild game. False start on Arkansas on a 4th & short.#BYU is getting the ball back. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

The #BYU offense has a chance to put this game away. Very curious to see how A-Rod calls this drive. #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 17, 2023

Third consecutive week of “illegal touching” from the #BYU offense. That has to be fixed. Inexcusable. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

We’re wondering the same thing. pic.twitter.com/qImL738rYj — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 17, 2023

No better opportunity than the one right now for the #BYU defense to atone for the 52 points they gave up last season. One stop on the road here and all will be forgiven, #BYUFootball — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 17, 2023

Eddie Heckard. Stud. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

ALL IS FORGIVEN! What a call and what a play by the #BYU defense. https://t.co/QuDWqIET0y — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 17, 2023

Eddie Heckard as Jay Hill’s nickel is football art in motion. Wow. Forces a fumble on KJ Jefferson. BYU takes over. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

FUMBLE!!!!!!! RECOVERED BY THE COUGS!!!!! — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 17, 2023

EDDIE HECKARD. TYLER BATTY. — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 17, 2023

DB Eddie Heckard with the forced fumble and DE Tyler Batty with the recovery. First FF at BYU for Heckard, 7th in career. 2nd FR for Batty. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 17, 2023

Will Ferrin’s 50-yard field goal attempt is no good. Arkansas has 1:55 left to tie it up.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

Series History

Win BYU’s win, the all-time series between the Cougars and Razorbacks is now tied at 1-1.

Previous meeting: 2022 – Arkansas 52, BYU 35

