BYU Football Comes Back To Beat Arkansas For Rare SEC Win

Sep 16, 2023, 9:12 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The BYU football team came back in the second half to beat the Arkansas Razorbacks for a rare victory against a school from the Southeastern Conference.

The Razorbacks hosted the Cougars at Razorback Stadium (Capacity: 76,000) in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday, September 16. It was the eighth-most attended game in the history of Razorback Stadium.

BYU beat Arkansas, 38-31.

The Cougars outscored the Razorbacks by 10 points in the second half.

With the win, the Cougars improved to 5-7 all-time against SEC teams.

Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Second Half

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Series History

Win BYU’s win, the all-time series between the Cougars and Razorbacks is now tied at 1-1.

Previous meeting: 2022 – Arkansas 52, BYU 35

BYU/Arkansas Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

