Arango Cuts Real Salt Lake Deficit In Half Against San Jose

Sep 16, 2023, 9:31 PM

SANDY, Utah – Chicho Arango gave RSL a jolt of confidence when he scored his fourth goal of the season late in the first half against the Earthquakes.

Real Salt Lake looks for the victory against the San Jose Quakes at PayPal Park on Saturday, September 16.

San Jose had controlled the action for much of the match with RSL rarely threatening. With two early goals, Real Salt Lake was searching for anything positive to take into halftime and Arango gave them a 44th-minute goal on a rebound from a Rubio Rubin header that had been knocked down.

San Jose got on the board twice in the first 15 minutes with goals from Jeremy Ebobisse and Rodrigues.

Real Salt Lake went into the halftime break trailing 2-1.

Real Salt Lake sits fourth in the West with a record of 11-9-7. San Jose is just barely in the playoff picture with a record of 9-9-10.

RSL is only one point behind the Seattle Sounders who hold the 2-seed.

Head coach Pablo Mastroeni explained that anything could happen in the final weeks of the regular season.

“The west is a logjam,” Mastroeni said. “One point or less will move the needle. Whether we are home or away, we want to go for those three.”

RSL is without midfielder Pablo Ruiz and forward Danny Musovksi in San Jose.

Musovski is out for his third straight game as he works out contract details with the club.

Ruiz injured his knee against LAFC in the Leagues Cup. Ever since he went down, there has been a noticeable drop in the club’s performance in the attacking third.

RSL is nearly completely healthy outside of Ruiz and Musovski. Mastroeni believes the club is prepared to finish strong.

“I think we’re set up in a really good position to fight as a group, to compete as a group, and to play as a group,” Mastroeni said.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

