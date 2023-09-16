On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Loses At San Jose After Falling Into Early Deficit

Sep 16, 2023, 10:38 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake suffered a loss for the fifth time in the club’s last six matches after falling into an early hole against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Real Salt Lake falls at San Jose

The ‘Quakes hosted RSL at PayPal Park in San Jose, California on Saturday, September 16.

Real Salt Lake lost to San Jose, 2-1.

The Sandy-based club opened the match by almost immediately falling into a deficit. Jeremy Ebobisse scored for the Earthquakes in the second minute of action.

The ‘Quakes stretched their advantage with another goal in the 15th minute when Rodrigues found the back of the net.

Real Salt Lake pulled one back when Chicho Arango scored in the 44th minute.

San Jose took a one-goal advantage into the locker room after the first 45 minutes.

However, RSL failed to come back in the second half and dropped a fixture for the 10th time this season.

With the loss, Real Salt Lake dropped to an 11-7-10 record this season and remained at 27 points in the MLS table.

Natalie Simon makes MLS history

Aside from the final score, the match was part of league history when Natalie Simon became the first Black woman to referee an MLS match.

Up Next for RSL

Real Salt Lake’s next match is at home against FC Dallas. RSL will host Dallas at America First Field on Wednesday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. (MDT). Real Salt Lake’s match against FC Dallas will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Questions Answered In Win Against Arkansas

LJ Martin was fantastic, but I thought Parker Kingston was the most valuable offensive BYU player with his momentum changing plays against Arkansas.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU Football’s Big Win Over Arkansas

BYU insider Mitch Harper gives his instant takeaways from the Cougars' big win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Overcomes Early Adversity, Battles Back To Beat Arkansas Razorbacks

The BYU Cougars battled adversity from the opening kickoff and came back in the second half to beat the Arkansas Razorbacks.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Arango Cuts Real Salt Lake Deficit In Half Against San Jose

Chicho Arango gave RSL a jolt of confidence when he scored his fourth goal of the season late in the first half against the Earthquakes.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Comes Back To Beat Arkansas For Rare SEC Win

The BYU football team came back in the second half to beat the Arkansas Razorbacks for a rare victory against a school from the SEC.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU QB Kedon Slovis Finds Chase Roberts For Go-Ahead TD Against Arkansas

Chase Roberts snagged a touchdown catch on a pass from Kedon Slovis for the go-ahead score late in BYU's game against the Razorbacks.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Real Salt Lake Loses At San Jose After Falling Into Early Deficit