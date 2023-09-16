Real Salt Lake Loses At San Jose After Falling Into Early Deficit

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake suffered a loss for the fifth time in the club’s last six matches after falling into an early hole against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Real Salt Lake falls at San Jose

The ‘Quakes hosted RSL at PayPal Park in San Jose, California on Saturday, September 16.

Real Salt Lake lost to San Jose, 2-1.

The Sandy-based club opened the match by almost immediately falling into a deficit. Jeremy Ebobisse scored for the Earthquakes in the second minute of action.

The ‘Quakes stretched their advantage with another goal in the 15th minute when Rodrigues found the back of the net.

Real Salt Lake pulled one back when Chicho Arango scored in the 44th minute.

San Jose took a one-goal advantage into the locker room after the first 45 minutes.

However, RSL failed to come back in the second half and dropped a fixture for the 10th time this season.

With the loss, Real Salt Lake dropped to an 11-7-10 record this season and remained at 27 points in the MLS table.

Natalie Simon makes MLS history

Aside from the final score, the match was part of league history when Natalie Simon became the first Black woman to referee an MLS match.

Up Next for RSL

Real Salt Lake’s next match is at home against FC Dallas. RSL will host Dallas at America First Field on Wednesday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. (MDT). Real Salt Lake’s match against FC Dallas will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

