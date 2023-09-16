BYU WR Chase Roberts Earns No. 1 Spot On SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts earned the No. 1 spot on SportsCenter’s top 10 plays of the day for his spectacular catch in the Cougars’ win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks hosted the Cougars at Razorback Stadium (Capacity: 76,000) in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday, September 16.

With 8:00 left in the fourth quarter, BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis connected with Roberts, who made an amazing one-handed grab for an impressive seven-yard touchdown.

After the game, ESPN honored Roberts with the top play of the college game day.

It was Roberts’ second touchdown catch of the season.

Following a Will Ferrin extra-point kick, the Cougars took a 38-31 lead over the Razorbacks.

Roberts’ catch capped a nine-play, 69-yard drive that took 4:46 off the game clock. The Cougars began the drive at their own 31-yard line and methodically marched the ball down the field and into scoring territory before regaining the lead.

The touchdown was BYU’s second of the second half and gave BYU its first lead since the second quarter.

Following the touchdown pass, Slovis was 13/25 passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Roberts had two receptions for 12 yards and a touchdown. The score gave some redemption to Roberts, who lost a fumble earlier in the contest.

Amazing one-handed grab by Chase Roberts for a touchdown. #BYU takes the lead. No replay shown inside the stadium. But seeing that live, wow. What a catch.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2023

BYU went on to defeat Arkansas, 38-21.

Roberts finished the game with two catches for 12 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

With the win, the Cougars improved to a 3-0 record to start the season.

BYU’s next game is its Big 12 Conference opener on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks. Kansas will host BYU on Saturday, September 23 at 1:30 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN, KSL NewsRadio, and KSLSports.com

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

