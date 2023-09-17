Zack Moss Bursts For Touchdown Run In Season Debut With Colts

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss ran into the end zone for a touchdown in his 2023 NFL season debut with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Houston Texans hosted the Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, September 17.

It was Moss’ first game of the season after missing Week 1 while still recovering from a broken arm suffered in training camp.

With 9:43 remaining in the first half, Moss broke through the line of scrimmage and down the field for 11 yards before crossing the goal line for a touchdown.

Moss’ run, and a PAT by fellow former Ute Matt Gay, stretched Indianapolis’ lead to 21-7.

The touchdown run capped a six-play, 76-yard drive that took 3:02.

After the score, Moss had run the ball eight times for 43 yards and a touchdown. He also had one reception for six yards.

Last season, the former Utah running back scored against the Texans.

Indianapolis’ game against Houston is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Zack Moss

In college, Moss is the career rushing leader in Utah football history. He holds the following records at Utah:

Most career 100-yard rushing games

Rushing touchdowns

Rushing yards

Total touchdowns

Most 1,000-yard rushing seasons

Rushing attempts

Moss was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 86th overall selection.

As a rookie in 2020, Moss played 13 games, recording 481 rushing yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

In 2021, Moss appeared in 13 games, while rushing for 345 yards and four touchdowns. He added 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

During the 2022 season, the former Utah standout was traded to the Colts after seeing limited action in Buffalo.

Through his time in Buffalo, Moss ran for 917 yards on 225 carries for eight touchdowns. Through the air, Moss had 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

In eight games with the Colts last season, Moss carried the ball 76 games for 365 yards and a touchdown.

