Utah Football Moves Up In AP Top 25 After Win Over Weber State

Sep 17, 2023, 12:26 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football moves up in the latest AP Top 25 after handling their business against Weber State over the weekend.

Utah came home after a comeback win over Baylor and did what they needed to against the Wildcats with mostly backups before turning attention to Pac-12 play. Newly minted backup quarterback Nate Johnson showed well in his first collegiate start and the Utes’ defense was its usual nasty self, earning them the new spot.

It also helped there was some chaos over the weekend with the top 10 allowing Utah football to move up from where they landed since beating Florida to open the 2023 season.

 

Where Does Utah Rank In The AP Top 25?

After starting the season at No. 14, and moving up to No. 12 in week two, the Utes have moved up on spot to No. 11.

The Utes are joined by seven other conference-mates in the AP Top 25- the most of any conference. USC still leads the charge at No. 5 while Washington comes in a No. 8. Oregon jumped over the Utes this week at No. 10. Oregon State came in at No. 14, Colorado moved down a spot to No. 19, Washington State at No. 21, and UCLA at No. 22.

Ironically, this Pac-12 football renaissance happens to be occurring in what will be the last year of the conference as we know it.

USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon will all be making their way to the Big Ten in 2024, while Utah and Colorado will make their way to the Big 12. Oregon State and Washington State are currently stuck in no-man’s land having launched a lawsuit against the conference in regard to the abrupt ending of the Pac-12.

 

AP Top 25: Week Of 9/17/23

  1. Georgia (3-0)
  2. Michigan (3-0)
  3. Texas (3-0)
  4. Florida State (3-0)
  5. USC (3-0)
  6. Ohio State (3-0)
  7. Penn State (3-0)
  8. Washington (3-0)
  9. Notre Dame (4-0)
  10. Oregon (3-0)
  11.  Utah (3-0)
  12. LSU (2-1)
  13. Alabama (2-1)
  14. Oregon State (3-0)
  15. Ole Miss (3-0)
  16. Oklahoma (3-0)
  17. North Carolina (3-0)
  18. Duke (3-0)
  19. Colorado (3-0)
  20. Miami (3-0)
  21. Washington State (3-0)
  22. UCLA (3-0)
  23. Tennessee (2-1)
  24. Iowa State (3-0)
  25. Florida (2-1)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

