Packers QB Jordan Love Records Hat Trick In NFL’s Week 2

Sep 17, 2023, 2:21 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love recorded a hat trick with three touchdown passes in the Green Bay Packers‘ Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Jordan Love Tosses 3 TDs Against Falcons

The Falcons hosted the Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17.

Love tossed three touchdown passes in the contest.

With 13:33 left in the second quarter, Love connected with Jayden Reed, who took the ball nine yards and into the end zone for a Green Bay touchdown. The score gave the Packers a 7-3 lead.

After the halftime break, Love found Dontayvion Wicks for 32 yards and six points. Love’s second touchdown toss gave the Packers a 17-9 advantage on the scoreboard.

Love’s third touchdown came on another pass to Reed that was good for 10 yards and another score with 56 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The Packers ended up falling to the Falcons, 25-22. Love finished the game 14/25 passing for 151 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran the ball twice for 23 yards.

Love entered the Week 2 contest having thrown for 245 yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay’s season opener.

With the loss, the Packers moved to a 1-1 record this season.

Green Bay’s next game is at home against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Jordan Love

Prior to his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Aaron Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. He, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love patiently waited for his opportunity to start.

In April, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Green Bay also inked Love to a new deal. The former Aggie signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love an additional season without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

Prior to the 2023 season, Love had thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He's also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast.

