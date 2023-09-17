Commanders LB Cody Barton Recovers Fumble By Broncos

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton recovered a fumble during the Week 2 NFL game between the Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos.

The Broncos hosted the Commanders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, September 17.

With 6:34 left in the second quarter, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was sacked and stripped of the football by Washington’s Jamin Davis. Barton recovered the loose ball and returned it five yards to the Denver 49-yard line. Nine plays later, the Commanders scored a touchdown to trim Denver’s lead to 21-11.

Barton entered the game having recorded five total tackles and three solo tackles in Washington’s season opener.

Washington’s game against Denver is broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Cody Barton

Prior to his college and professional careers, Barton was a standout player for the Bengals of Brighton High School.

After his prep career, the linebacker played at the University of Utah from 2015-18. During his time with the Utes, Barton recorded 234 total tackles, 131 solo tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one interception, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in 47 games played.

Following his time at Utah, Barton was selected by the Seahawks with the No. 88 overall pick during the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Last season, Barton recorded 136 total tackles, 84 solo tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and six pass breakups.

Barton signed with the Commanders in March.

During his four seasons in the league, the linebacker has posted 231 total tackles, 140 solo tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and eight pass breakups in 65 games for the Seahawks.

In four career playoff games, Barton posted 18 total tackles, nine solo tackles, one sack, and three pass breakups.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

